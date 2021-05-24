Dil Bechara Actress Sanjana Sanghi Reveals Her Love Life is 'Sad'

Dil Bechara fame Sanjana Sanghi, in a recent interview to a news portal, gave her take on relationship and love. The actress revealed that she is not in any relationship. However,she is open to being in love. Elaborating on the same, Sanjana said that nothing is happening in her love life right now and she termed this situation “sad.” But the 24-year-old actress said that she is not hesitant to get in a relationship.

When asked about what she is exactly looking for in a companion, Sanjana explained that her ‘type’ keeps on changing. The actresssaid that when she was in school, she had a thing for football players. But when she went to college, she developed a fondness for nerds. Sanjana added that right now she does not have a ‘type.’ But she is willing to wait and watch what attracts her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is keenly waiting to resume shooting for her upcoming project. She will be next seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Kapil Verma’s Om: The Battle Within. The movie was due for an international schedule, but it got delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Talking about Om: The Battle Within, Sanjana revealed that after exploring multiple scripts and possibilities, the movie left her thrilled. She said that it is going to be a spectrum jump, which she was looking for,as the actress was looking forward to throwing herself into an entirely unchartered territory of a big commercial actioner. Sanjana further disclosed that Om is being executed in a “never-seen-before way.”

The actress debuted as a lead opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara, which was a Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars. Before the big break, the actress has been a part of several other films including Rockstar, Baar Baar Dekhoand Hindi Medium.

