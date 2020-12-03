Dil Bechara Actress Sanjana Sanghi Tops IMDb List of 10 Breakout Stars of Indian Films and Series on OTT

IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, today unveiled the 2020 Top 10 Breakout Stars of Indian streaming films and web series. For the first-time ever, IMDb is recognizing the top stars featured in an Indian streaming film or web series who had breakthrough career moments this year.

The 2020 winners of IMDb Top 10 Breakout Stars of Indian Streaming Films and Web Series are listed below. Among the stars of Indian streaming titles who charted in the top 1,000 on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart for the first time in their careers in 2020, these 10 consistently ranked highest throughout the year. IMDbPro STARmeter rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb.

1. Sanjana Sanghi

2. Isha Talwar

3. Harshita Gaur

4. Swastika Mukherjee

5. Aahana Kumra

6. Shreya Dhanwanthary

7. Tripti Dimri

8. Jaideep Ahlawat

9. Nithya Menen

10. Niharika Lyra Dutt

Sanjana Sanghi played Kizie opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara, the Hindi adaption of John Green's A Fault of our Stars. Web series Mirzapur landed actresses Isha Talwar and Harshita Gaur the No. 2 and 3 spots on the Breakout Stars list. Three actors from the series Paatal Lok earned spots on the year-end list: Jaideep Alawat, Niharika Lyra Dutt and Swastika Mukherjee.

"With the unprecedented popularity of streaming movies and web series this year, we are thrilled to highlight the Indian actors and actresses from these projects who saw a tremendous rise on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart as fans and professionals turned to IMDb and IMDbPro to learn more about them," said Matt Kumin, Head of IMDbPro.