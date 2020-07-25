Dil Bechara Celeb Review: Sushant Singh Rajput Hailed as the Brightest Star in Sky

Dil Bechara, the Bollywood remake of the Hollywood romance drama The Fault in Our Stars had its grand release on the OTT streaming service Hotstar last evening. And while his colleagues and fans are still coming to terms with the tragic demise of the talented actor, they have taken to social media to express their love and admiration for the actor and the film.

Actor Ritesh Deshmukh called him the brightest star in the sky and tweeted, "As promised -I am ready with my popcorn .. watching #DilBechara Time to celebrate #SushantSinghRajput May you be the brightest star in the sky."

As promised -I am ready with my popcorn 🍿.. watching #DilBechara Time to celebrate #SushantSinghRajput May you be the brightest star in the sky. pic.twitter.com/KmEUPwqBmf — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 24, 2020

While his wife, actress Genelia Deshmukh couldn't stop herself from whistling on seeing the brilliant actor on screen.

Actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Hina Khan posted stills from the film on their Instagram stories and expressed their overwhelming emotions on seeing the film. Bhumi praised Sushant by calling his acting 'endearing and seamless'. She also welcomed Sanjana Sanghi to the movies.

Shriya Pilgaonkar spared a thought for the actor's family and wrote, "Could only think of Sushant’s family & loved ones as I watched #DilBechara . Some of those scenes & conversations were difficult to watch. Felt too close to reality. Hope u feel all the love Sushant. It’s like you’ve become a million stars and entered all our hearts ."

Could only think of Sushant’s family & loved ones as I watched #DilBechara . Some of those scenes & conversations were difficult to watch. Felt too close to reality. Hope u feel all the love Sushant. It’s like you’ve become a million stars and entered all our hearts . 😔🙏🏼♥️ — Shriya Pilgaonkar (@ShriyaP) July 24, 2020

Swara Bhasker urged people to watch Dil Bechara and asked the fans to spread love and positivity. "‘Dil Bechara' is out now! Watch it and spread love & positivity! Remember this is about Sushant! Not about people and their vendetta.

Sending Love and wishes and may his soul find peace. #SushanthSinghRajput #DilBechara"

‘Dil Bechara' is out now! Watch it and spread love & positivity!Remember this is about Sushant! Not about people and their vendetta. Sending Love and wishes and may his soul find peace. #SushanthSinghRajput #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/LA9E2TYRHs — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 24, 2020

Singer Arjun Kanungo took to Instagram to say he is watching Dil Bechara. "Now watching #Dilbechara ❤️", read his caption.

The film is the official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's bestselling novel about two teens who fall in love after meeting at a cancer support group. Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Sanjana Sanghi, who has previously done brief roles in films such as Rockstar and Hindi Medium, plays the female lead in the movie.

Dil Bechara revolves around two characters, Kizie and Manny. While Kizie has thyroid cancer, Manny had osteosarcoma. The journey that they take together as they help each evolve and embrace life’s imperfections is the driving force of the narrative.