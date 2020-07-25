Dil Bechara First Reviews: Sushant Singh Rajput Fans 'Can't Control Tears' After Watching Last Film

He was Bollywood's one of the most talented and versatile actors, who passed away on June 14. And Sushant Singh Rajput's lasting impact was felt on Friday evening (July 24) when his last film Dil Bechara debuted on Disney+ Hotstar.

Fans of the late actor took to Twitter to share their emotional reactions to the film, also starring newcomer Sanjana Sanghi.

A user wrote, "What an epic movie! Could not stop the rolling tears down. Miss you, bhai." (sic)

Another said, "After watching Dil Bechara, I can't control my tears. I don't know how I react.."

Another one wrote, "Watched #DilBechara. #SushantSinghRajpoot dying in the end is just too unbearable. Seemed like a tribute to him. Heavy heart! But the movie is very very hard to watch plus few dialogues by SSR. Miss you always sir."

After watching Dilbechara i can't control my tears ..I don't know how I react..Reel life m jo dikhaya gaya Wahi Sushant k real life m ho gya..God kaise kaise.. #DilBecharaDay — Priya Sarkar (@PriyaSa13111343) July 24, 2020

What an epic movie @SushanthSinghR could not stop the rolling tears down miss u bhai srsly u live on #DilBecharaDay miss u pic.twitter.com/3ELk3selXg — balram chowdary.k (@balramchowdary2) July 24, 2020

Watched #DilBechara. #SushantSinghRajpoot dying in the end is just too unbearable. Seemed like a tribute to him. Heavy heart!!! But the movie is very very hard to watch plus few dialogues by ssr Miss you always sir❤Seri,kizie basu❤#SushantSinghRajpoot#DilBecharaDay pic.twitter.com/34Ie7gUJBd — Aditya Pahuja (@AdityaPahuja02) July 24, 2020

Finished watching Dil Bechara....Sach kahu to Dil bhar aya...❤️Abhi shayad bayan na kar saku ki dil me kya chl rha h...btaunga baad me...Par haan Film bohot pyaari or emotional h, zarur dekhna!#DilBecharaDay #DilBechara #SushantSinghRajput #SanjanaSanghi — PREETJOT❤️SRISHTIAN❤️DEVOSHAMI (@PreetjotSingh1) July 24, 2020

"It lit up like Christmas Tree."I knew it was coming but DAMN that HURT. I'm so glad they kept this line exactly as it was written, this quote will never not break my heart. And hearing Sushant say it, my Gus, my Immanuel Rajkumar Jr. #DilBecharaDay #TheFaultInOurStars — dil bechara on 24th july. (@kriti_parikh) July 24, 2020

The Patna-born star died by suicide inside his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. Only months earlier he had given a blockbuster in Chhichhore, wherein he garnered critical acclaim for his performance.

Meanwhile, Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. It is based on novelist John Green’s bestseller The Fault in Our Stars. The book was adapted into a 2014 Hollywood movie of the same name and featured Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley in the lead roles. The main plot of Dil Bechara revolves around two characters, Kizie and Manny. While Kizie has thyroid cancer, Manny had osteosarcoma. The journey that they take together as they help each evolve and embrace life’s imperfections is the driving force of the narrative.

Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, Dil Bechara also features Swastika Mukherjee and Saif Ali Khan as well. The screenplay of the movie has been penned by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta, while the music has been scored by AR Rahman. Fox Star Studios has bankrolled the project.