Dil Bechara is Biggest Movie Opening Ever for Disney+ Hotstar

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara premiered on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 to massive love from the late actor's fans and loved ones. While there was a tremendous outpouring of emotions on watching Sushant's last movie, Dil Bechara also became the highest rated Hindi movie ever on IMDb, with 9.8 score out of 10.

Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar also announced that Dil Bechara was the the biggest movie opening ever for the streamer. "A film that will always be etched in the hearts of all Bollywood fans. Your love has made Dil Bechara the biggest movie opening. Ever," shared the official Twitter handle of Disney+ Hotstar post the big premiere.

A film that will always be etched in the hearts of all Bollywood fans. Your love has made Dil Bechara the biggest movie opening. Ever. #DisneyPlusHotstar #Lovebreaksrecords#DilBechara #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex pic.twitter.com/dwrnmumjVd — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) July 25, 2020

Dil Bechara also features Sanjana Sanghi, Sahil Vaid, Swastika Mukherjee, Milind Gunaji and Saif Ali Khan. The music is by AR Rahman. Disney+ Hotstar had decided to make the film available for free viewing to all, as a mark of respect to the late Sushant.

The film is based on the 2014 Hollywood hit, The Fault In Our Stars, which was adapted from novelist John Green's 2012 bestseller of the same name.