Dil Bechara Leaked Online, Kangana Ranaut Claims She Almost Did Film With Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's last release Dil Bechara broke a significant record as its IMDb rating climbed to 10 within half an hour of its digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. With over 21 thousand votes, the current IMDb rating of Dil Bechara stands at 9.8. Dil Bechara shows Sushant Singh Rajput as Manny who is suffering from osteosarcoma while Sanjana Sanghi plays the role of Kizie Basu battling thyroid cancer.

Meanwhile, despite being available to stream for free on Disney+ Hotstar, Dil Bechara was leaked online by Tamilrockers, a piracy website that has been bothering film and television studios for years now.

In another news, Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman has opened up about why he has been composing music for fewer Bollywood films these days. Rahman, who composed the music for Sushant Singh Rajput’s last release Dil Bechara, said that "there is a whole gang working against him."

Elsewhere, Kangana Ranaut claimed that she once came close to working with Sushant Singh Rajput in a Homi Adjania film. Kangana claimed that she even met with Homi for the film's narration, but she was unable to concentrate as she had just received a legal notice from Hrithik Roshan.

After three months of no shooting across the country, owing to the coronavirus lockdown, the Hindi TV industry is getting back on its two feet slowly and steadily. While some of the shows got terminated during the lockdown due to financial issues, many of the popular shows have returned with fresh episodes. Click here to see the list of the shows that are back with new twists and turns after the lockdown.