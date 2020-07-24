Dil Bechara Release LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty Pens Emotional Note For Her 'Hero' Sushant

Read More

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's final film Dil Bechara is set to release today at 7:30 pm on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's bestselling novel about two teens who fall in love after meeting at a cancer support group. Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Sanjana Sanghi, who has previously done brief roles in films such as Rockstar and Hindi Medium, plays the female lead in the movie.Dil Bechara follows the life of Kizie Basu, played by Sanjana Sanghi, who struggles with terminal cancer and is hesitant of getting romantically involved with Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny, played by Sushant Singh Rajput. The film's trailer has broken a significant YouTube record. The trailer, released on July 6, has become the first film trailer on the video-sharing platform to receive more than 10 million ‘likes’.