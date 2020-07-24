Dil Bechara Release LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty Pens Emotional Note For Her 'Hero' Sushant
News18.com | July 24, 2020, 3:09 PM IST
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's final film Dil Bechara is set to release today at 7:30 pm on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's bestselling novel about two teens who fall in love after meeting at a cancer support group. Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Sanjana Sanghi, who has previously done brief roles in films such as Rockstar and Hindi Medium, plays the female lead in the movie.
Dil Bechara follows the life of Kizie Basu, played by Sanjana Sanghi, who struggles with terminal cancer and is hesitant of getting romantically involved with Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny, played by Sushant Singh Rajput. The film's trailer has broken a significant YouTube record. The trailer, released on July 6, has become the first film trailer on the video-sharing platform to receive more than 10 million ‘likes’.
Jul 24, 2020 3:09 pm (IST)
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui tweeted, "The time's come for all of us to pay our heartfelt tribute by celebrating #SushantSinghRajput's work."
Mukesh Chhabra opened up about his seven-year-long friendship with Sushant Singh Rajput Rajput, whom he remembers as a man of his word and a student of life.
Jul 24, 2020 2:41 pm (IST)
As Dil Bechara gears up for its digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar today, Sanjana Sanghi posted a heartfelt Instagram note addressing it to her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput's character Manny in the movie. Sharing a photo, Sanjana wrote, “My Manny, I hope you’re looking over us, blessing us, and smiling upon us as we are, looking up at you, searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief."
Sushant Singh Rajput's posthumous release Dil Bechara is releasing today and all eyes will be glued to the screens as we bid adieu to a beloved soul. Sushant passed away at the age of 34 in Mumbai, leaving those around him grief-stricken.
Jul 24, 2020 2:06 pm (IST)
Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan shared a post for Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara, which read, "It’s like that scene in Fault in our stars; where he’s like “the cigarette is a metaphor”, plot twist: she’s like ‘bro stop with this pseudo-intellectual bullshit.’ (This doesn’t mean that ‘Dil Bechara’ won’t be awesome! SSR was always underrated as an actor, it’s weird cause people have to leave us and go very far for us to realise their worth. Make sure to watch it.)
Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty has penned an emotional note for the late actor ahead of the release of his final film, Dil Bechara. Sharing a still of Sushant from the film, Rhea wrote, "It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you. You are here with me, I know you are. I will celebrate you and your love, The Hero of my life. I know you will be watching this with us."
Sushant Singh Rajput's Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon also took to Instagram to share Dil Bechara poster. The actress simply captioned the post with a heart emoji. Sushant and Kriti received appreciation for their onscreen chemistry in Raabta, even though the film didn't work at the box office.
Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Kai Po Che' co-star Amit Sadh has shared a heartfelt note for the late actor. Remembering Sushant, Amit wrote, "Miss you bhai! My Ishaan Always! We will all watch your film today... heavy hearted! Hope you can dance in the heavens seeing the love. You are loved for life." (sic)
Miss you bhai! My Ishaan Always! We will all watch your film today...heavy hearted! Hope you can dance in the heavens seeing the love...You are loved for life 🤗 😇 ❤️ https://t.co/4NNpmbX3wN
Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram to share the poster of Dil Bechara and wrote, "Looking at this poster gives me goose bumps. It's surreal to have @sushantsinghrajput grace our screens. One last time in his inimitable style. Such a dichotomy of emotions, happiness and pain."
The hashtag 'Dil Bechara Day' trends on Twitter as fans gear up to watch late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's final film Dil Bechara, which is set to release today at 7:30 pm on Disney+ Hotstar.
The day we all were waiting has arrived The last masterpiece of our hero @itsSSR is going to Air at 7.30pm today on @DisneyPlusHS Put on the notification bell or set a alarm in your phone We have to make it the most watched movie on digi platform Please do watch#DilBecharaDay
Actress Ankita Lokhande, who once dated Sushant Singh Rajput, remembers the late actor in her latest Instagram post ahead of Dil Bechara's global premiere. Dil Bechara will remain Sushant Singh Rajput's last film - the actor died in Mumbai on June 14. Remembering Sushant, Ankita wrote: "Keep smiling. Wherever you are." Ankita also shared a photo of a candle in front of a shrine along with the note. Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput shot to fame after co-starring in Balaji Telefilms-produced Pavitra Rishta.
Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra, who shared a close relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput from the Kai Po Che! days, posted a behind-the-scenes video of the late actor. The video is a montage of several short clips from the making of Dil Bechara. In the video, Mukesh reminisces about Sushant in the voiceover, describing him as a ‘hero’. The casting director-turned-filmmaker also shared anecdotes from the sets of Dil Bechara.
As Dil Bechara releases today at 7:30 pm on Disney+ Hotstar, Sushant Singh Rajput's former co-stars including Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan and Anushka Sharma have urged fans to watch the movie and celebrate the late actor.
The trailer for Sushant Singh Rajput’s last release, Dil Bechara, broke a significant YouTube record. The trailer, released on July 6, became the first film trailer on the video-sharing platform to receive more than 10 million ‘likes’. Previously, the trailer had broken the record for the most-liked video in 24 hours of release. It has been viewed over 70 million times in less than 10 days. The most-liked video on YouTube currently is Despacito, by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee. The video has accumulated over 38 million ‘likes'.
Jul 24, 2020 11:31 am (IST)
Dil Bechara also features Saif Ali Khan and Swastika Mukherjee. The screenplay of the movie has been penned by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta, while the music has been scored by AR Rahman. Fox Star Studios has bankrolled the project. The film was earlier set for a May theatrical release but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers decided to release it digitally. Earlier Sushant's fans were not enthusiastic about the film's digital release and even trended the hashtag #DilBecharaOnBigScreen, requesting the makers to avert the OTT premiere for a theatrical one as they didn't want to miss an opportunity of watching the late actor on the big screen one last time.