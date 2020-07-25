Dil Bechara Released, Fans Hail Sushant Singh Rajput's Nuanced Performance

Still from 'Dil Bechara'



Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Sanjana Sanghi, who has previously done brief roles in films such as Rockstar and Hindi Medium, plays the female lead in the movie.



Dil Bechara follows the life of Kizie Basu, played by Sanjana Sanghi, who struggles with terminal cancer and is hesitant of getting romantically involved with Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny, played by Sushant Singh Rajput. The film's trailer has broken a significant YouTube record. The trailer, released on July 6, has become the first film trailer on the video-sharing platform to receive more than 10 million ‘likes’.



Dil Bechara also features Saif Ali Khan and Swastika Mukherjee. The screenplay of the movie has been penned by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta, while the music has been scored by AR Rahman. Fox Star Studios has bankrolled the project. The film was earlier set for a May theatrical release but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers decided to release it digitally. Earlier Sushant's fans were not enthusiastic about the film's digital release and even trended the hashtag #DilBecharaOnBigScreen, requesting the makers to avert the OTT premiere for a theatrical one as they didn't want to miss an opportunity of watching the late actor on the big screen one last time.