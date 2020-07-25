Dil Bechara Released, Fans Hail Sushant Singh Rajput's Nuanced Performance

Watching you tonight Saathi ! @itsSSR . #DilBechara . Best of luck @CastingChhabra and to the whole team . @foxstarhindi @DisneyPlusHS .. pic.twitter.com/LgdriZeQO3— Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) July 24, 2020
Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's bestseller about two teens who fall in love after meeting at a cancer support group. Several Bollywood celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, Anushka Sharma, Ankita Lokhande and Rhea Chakraborty have shared the poster of the late actor's film on social media, urging their fans to watch the movie.
Could only think of Sushant’s family & loved ones as I watched #DilBechara . Some of those scenes & conversations were difficult to watch. Felt too close to reality. Hope u feel all the love Sushant. It’s like you’ve become a million stars and entered all our hearts . 😔🙏🏼♥️— Shriya Pilgaonkar (@ShriyaP) July 24, 2020
A month ago, the world lost a rising star too soon in Sushant Singh Rajput. We remember Sushant for his versatility as an actor.
#DilBecharaDay | In remembrance to #SushantSinghRajput's legacy, we look back at some of the most defining roles he portrayed in his lifetime, and one afterwards, too. pic.twitter.com/1RKkrzWjLC— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) July 24, 2020
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has tweeted that Disney+ Hotstar, the platform where Sushant Singh Rajput's final film Dil Bechara dropped two hours back, has crashed.
And Hotstar has crashed...— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 24, 2020
Riteish Deshmukh is watching Dil Bechara with wife Genelia D'Souza. He wrote on Twitter, "As promised -I am ready with my popcorn Popcorn.. watching #DilBechara. Time to celebrate #SushantSinghRajput. May you be the brightest star in the sky."
As promised -I am ready with my popcorn 🍿.. watching #DilBechara Time to celebrate #SushantSinghRajput May you be the brightest star in the sky. pic.twitter.com/KmEUPwqBmf— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 24, 2020
Actress Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh can't stop herself from whistling for Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara.
#SushanthSinghRajput on screen and I can’t help but whistle❤️#DilBechara pic.twitter.com/PrGGaBB7Oe— Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) July 24, 2020
Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput took to Twitter to share their emotional reactions to Dil Bechara, also starring newcomer Sanjana Sanghi.
The initial reactions to Sushant Singh Rajput's last release Dil Bechara are extremely emotional. Fans have hailed it as an amazing film, and a tearjerker.
What an epic movie @SushanthSinghR could not stop the rolling tears down miss u bhai srsly u live on #DilBecharaDay miss u🥰 pic.twitter.com/3ELk3selXg— balram chowdary.k (@balramchowdary2) July 24, 2020
Despite his career being cut short, Sushant Singh Rajput delivered audiences multiple impressive performances which earned him a slew of awards, with his performance as former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story setting new standards for what films in the biographical drama genre could accomplish.
Singer Arjun Kanungo has shared a still from Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara on Instagram and wrote, "Now watching #Dilbechara"
Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput are posting emotional messages on social media in memory of the late actor as they gear up to watch his final release Dil Bechara on Disney+ Hotstar.
#DilBechara— PewDiePie (@PewDiepie105M) July 24, 2020
I am sure all of you are watching the movie and the reaction is enormous on Twitter. I can feel it in Tokyo. Here the Disney hot star plus does not work but I can feel the emotions of you all 😭 and tweet please #SushantSinghRajput
pic.twitter.com/MuiWbh1sEB
Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram to share a motion poster of Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara, which is now available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
Swara Bhasker has urged people to watch Dil Bechara and spread love and positivity. She wrote on Twitter, "‘Dil Bechara' is out now! Watch it and spread love & positivity! Remember this is about Sushant! Not about people and their vendetta. Sending Love and wishes and may his soul find peace. #SushanthSinghRajput #DilBechara."
‘Dil Bechara' is out now! Watch it and spread love & positivity!— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 24, 2020
Remember this is about Sushant! Not about people and their vendetta.
Sending Love and wishes and may his soul find peace. #SushanthSinghRajput #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/LA9E2TYRHs
Fans get emotional as they watch their favourite star Sushant Singh Rajput "one last time." Here's how they are reacting to the late actor's final release, Dil Bechara:
And for the last time, final show of #SSR ❤️ #DilBecharaDay #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/Hu2MypQZEO— Sunny sahney (@Sunnysahney) July 24, 2020
Singer Armaan Malik, who became a household name with Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer MS Dhoni biopic's album, took to Twitter to post about the late actor's last release Dil Bechara. He wrote, "#DilBechara full movie out now on @DisneyPlusHS. Gonna be watching this one with a very heavy heart. Let’s watch it together & celebrate Sushant with all our might."
#DilBechara full movie out now on @DisneyPlusHS. Gonna be watching this one with a very heavy heart. Let’s watch it together & celebrate Sushant with all our might 🙏🏻❤️— ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) July 24, 2020
Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra is currently watching Dil Bechara as he shares a small clip of the same on Instagram.
Actress Ankita Lokhande, who once dated Sushant Singh Rajput, shared the poster of Dil Bechara minutes before the digital release of the film on Disney+ Hotstar. The actress took to Instagram to share the poster and wrote, "From Pavitra Rishta to Dil Bechara... One last time!!"
Sara Ali Khan posted a couple of photos of Saif Ali Khan with team Dil Bechara. Along with the photos, she wrote, "The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques. This is to the last thing you two have in common- #DilBechara. Now on Disney Hotstar!"
View this post on Instagram
The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques. This is to the last thing you two have in common- #DilBechara ❤️🙏🏻 Now on Disney Hotstar!
Sushant Singh Rajput's final film, Dil Bechara, is now available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Sushant's fans and Bollywood celebrities are celebrating the release of the late actor as "Dil Bechara Day."
Waheguru 🙏🏽— Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) July 24, 2020
Dia Mirza gears up to watch Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara. Taking to Twitter, the actress wrote, "Will be watching #DilBechara today at 7:30pm."
Will be watching #DilBechara today at 7:30pm 💛💫@sanjanasanghi96#SushantSinghRajput@CastingChhabra@foxstarhindi @DisneyplusHSVIP@roo_cha@arrahman@OfficialAMITABH#ShashankKhaitan #SuprotimSengupta pic.twitter.com/XxlPsE0mPU— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 24, 2020
Earlier in a social media post, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra got emotional as he announced the film's digital release, saying that he never imagined he'd be releasing the movie without Sushant Singh Rajput. Sharing a poster of Dil Bechara, he wrote on social media, "Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che! to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him."
View this post on Instagram
Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him. There can be no better way to celebrate him and his talent. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it. And I'm glad that the Producers have made it available for everyone to watch. We are going to love and celebrate you my friend. I can visualise you with your beautiful smile blessing us from up above. Love you
Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-star Anupam Kher has penned an emotional note for the late actor, alongside a still of them from the 2016 hit sports drama.
प्यारे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत!— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 24, 2020
आज आपकी फ़िल्म ‘दिल बेचारा’ रिलीज़ होने जा रही है।आप भौतिक दुनिया में हमारे साथ नहीं है और हमें हमेशा इस बात का दुख रहेगा।पर आपकी ये फ़िल्म हम सब दिल की आँखों से देखेंगे।और हर आँख से आँसू बहेगा।
हम आपको मिस करते है!
प्यार।
अनुपम@itsSSR #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/w1Ql7dvCci
Bollywood celebrities, fans and the crew are celebrating Sushant Singh Rajput's final movie's release as "Dil Bechara Day."
July 24, 2020
Sanjana Sanghi spoke about her upcoming film, Dil Bechara, and Sushant Singh Rajput... The actress spoke about her equation with him and how she feels he is blessing her. She went on to reveal if she…
And the countdown has begun for the release of Sushant Singh Rajput's final film 'Dil Bechara' as actor-comedian Suni Grover tweeted, "In 1 hour 28 minutes, #DilBechara."
In 1 hour 28 minutes #dilbechara ♥️— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) July 24, 2020
The video PewDiePie reacts to is an old video from 2016 Sushant Singh Rajput addressed a group of IIT students.
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has extended his best wishes to Sanjana Sanghi, who will be making her debut in a lead role with the Disney+ Hotstar film Dil Bechara, due out on the 24th. Sanjana appeared in a small role in Imtiaz’s 2011 film Rockstar, in which she played the younger sister of Nargis Fakhri’s character.
Mukesh Chhabra shared a new clip from Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, ahead of the film's premiere on Disney+ Hotstar at 7:30 pm today.
Still from 'Dil Bechara'
Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Sanjana Sanghi, who has previously done brief roles in films such as Rockstar and Hindi Medium, plays the female lead in the movie.
Dil Bechara follows the life of Kizie Basu, played by Sanjana Sanghi, who struggles with terminal cancer and is hesitant of getting romantically involved with Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny, played by Sushant Singh Rajput. The film's trailer has broken a significant YouTube record. The trailer, released on July 6, has become the first film trailer on the video-sharing platform to receive more than 10 million ‘likes’.
Dil Bechara also features Saif Ali Khan and Swastika Mukherjee. The screenplay of the movie has been penned by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta, while the music has been scored by AR Rahman. Fox Star Studios has bankrolled the project. The film was earlier set for a May theatrical release but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers decided to release it digitally. Earlier Sushant's fans were not enthusiastic about the film's digital release and even trended the hashtag #DilBecharaOnBigScreen, requesting the makers to avert the OTT premiere for a theatrical one as they didn't want to miss an opportunity of watching the late actor on the big screen one last time.
