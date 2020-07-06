Dil Bechara Trailer: Director Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput in a Heartfelt Post

The trailer of Dil Bechara, which sees late actor Sushant Singh Rajput paired opposite budding actress Sanjana Sanghi, was released on Monday. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra who is making his directorial debut with the film got emotional with the trailer release and took to social media to reflect on his emotions.

"Finally after such a long wait, 2 years of my life. So many friendships close to my heart,so many ups and downs, happy and sad moments. Presenting to you our dream and the dream of my brother Sushant, who will live on in me till my last breath," he wrote on Twitter.

Chhabra continued: "The trailer of my debut film #DilBechara. So much has changed in my life these past years and I will always cherish every single moment. Putting the trailer out there in your hands and in your hearts. It's over to you now. For every single one of you to watch from your home as many times as you like, I'm glad it's free for everyone, without any subscription, so every single person in India can watch it. So many mixed emotions. I urge you to watch it with your family, friends, girlfriend, boyfriend, loved ones. For you to celebrate a life that lived and will forever be in our hearts."

Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama "The Fault In Our Stars", based on John Green's popular novel of the same name. It narrates a fairytale love story with a tragic ending.

The film follows a young couple in love, as they meet and fall for each other. The tragedy about the story comes with the fact that he has a brush with osteosarcoma, while she is fighting thyroid cancer. The story then takes the audience on an emotional ride as they embark on a bittersweet journey in a bid to live life to the fullest.

Watch the trailer here:

