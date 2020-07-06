Dil Bechara Trailer: Fans And Celebs Shower Their Love For the Sushant Singh Rajput And Sanjana Sanghi Starrer

The movie Dil Bechara, based on John Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars, is soon going to make it to the OTT platform. The movie is a special one in many ways as it will be the last movie of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. His friend and movie director Mukesh Chhabra took to Twitter to announce the trailer release of the most-awaited film of the year, which also starred debutant Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role.







“Presenting to you our dream and the dream of my brother Sushant, who will live on in me till my last breath,” his tweet read.





Bollywood celebs were quick to praise the movie and remember the late actor for a phenomenal acting.







Actress Sanjana Sanghi also shared the trailer, writing, “We miss you so much Sushant. Thank you, for your love.”

Riteish Deshmukh mentioned, “Love the trailer of #DilBechara - Sanjana & #SushantSinghRajput both are magical on screen. Will be ready with my Pop Corn to celebrate the legacy of this fine actor. You will live forever dear Sushant - in our hearts - shining bright in the skies.”

Love the trailer of #DilBechara - Sanjana & #SushantSinghRajput both are magical on screen. Will be ready with my Pop Corn to celebrate the legacy of this fine actor. You will live forever dear Sushant - in our hearts - shining bright in the skies. ❤️💔❤️💔❤️💔❤️ https://t.co/RpexpyYJ0x — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 6, 2020

Manoj Bajpayee shared happy wishes to Mukesh Chhabra on his directorial debut.

Best wishes to you @CastingChhabra with your debut!!! We all feel your emotion at this moment.!!!! https://t.co/FbcgDJe2vK — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 6, 2020

Actress Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “This trailer is all things love!!! I’m sure people will give it lots n lots of love..”

This trailer is all things love !! ❤️ iam sure people will give it lots n lots of love .. https://t.co/sX6irPa65K — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 6, 2020

Vidyut Jamwal shared a special video message on the release of the trailer.

Author Chetan Bhagat also praised the trailer, writing, “What a fantastic trailer! Miss him.”

What a fantastic trailer!



Miss him. ❤️ https://t.co/vNgpUwkBoL — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 6, 2020

Here are some of the other tweets:

Saw trailer of #DilBechara adopeted from The fault in our star @itsSSR performed so well .. y he did “that “ sad ..Any way “done “ can not b “undone” all the very best to @CastingChhabra @foxstarhindi @arrahman #sanjnasanghi n entire unit pic.twitter.com/L7HN0lFW4z — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) July 6, 2020

What a performer #SUSHANTH was typing this “was ‘ is such a pain ………… lot of scripts will be missing u ; https://t.co/Gb1T0uZDUI — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) July 6, 2020

