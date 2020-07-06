MOVIES

Dil Bechara Trailer: Fans And Celebs Shower Their Love For the Sushant Singh Rajput And Sanjana Sanghi Starrer

Dil Bechara Trailer: Fans And Celebs Shower Their Love For the Sushant Singh Rajput And Sanjana Sanghi Starrer

The trailer of late Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara has been released. Riteish Deshmukh, Manoj Bajpayee and other celebrities lead Bollywood in praising the trailer.

The movie Dil Bechara, based on John Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars, is soon going to make it to the OTT platform. The movie is a special one in many ways as it will be the last movie of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. His friend and movie director Mukesh Chhabra took to Twitter to announce the trailer release of the most-awaited film of the year, which also starred debutant Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role.


“Presenting to you our dream and the dream of my brother Sushant, who will live on in me till my last breath,” his tweet read.


Bollywood celebs were quick to praise the movie and remember the late actor for a phenomenal acting.


Actress Sanjana Sanghi also shared the trailer, writing, “We miss you so much Sushant. Thank you, for your love.”

Riteish Deshmukh mentioned, “Love the trailer of #DilBechara - Sanjana & #SushantSinghRajput both are magical on screen. Will be ready with my Pop Corn to celebrate the legacy of this fine actor. You will live forever dear Sushant - in our hearts - shining bright in the skies.”

Manoj Bajpayee shared happy wishes to Mukesh Chhabra on his directorial debut.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “This trailer is all things love!!! I’m sure people will give it lots n lots of love..”

Vidyut Jamwal shared a special video message on the release of the trailer.

Trailer link in Bio

Author Chetan Bhagat also praised the trailer, writing, “What a fantastic trailer! Miss him.”

Here are some of the other tweets:

