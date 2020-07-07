Dil Bechara Trailer Is A HIt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Questioned In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara trailer dropped on Monday and by now, it's probably safe to say the video's been a hit with fans across the world. As of this writing, the trailer has just about 21 million views on YouTube in its 16th hour of being public.

The trailer has an astonishing 4.3 million likes on YouTube in less than 24 hours, more than the trailers of two of all-time biggest blockbusters Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Note however, that these are merely the likes from Fox Star Hindi's official YouTube channel.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was reportedly considering to cast Sushant Singh Rajput in four films, but the plans couldn't materialise due to the late actor's scheduling conflict, the Padmaavat director said in his statement to the Mumbai police on Monday, according to CNN-News18.

Bhansali went to the Bandra police station along with his legal team to record his statement in connection with Sushant's suicide.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is known for his fitness and health. When it comes to doing exercises, Akshay has never looked back. A throwback video which has surfaced on the internet recently has proved it once again.

In the video, Akshay can be seen doing his regular swimming exercise with a twist. On closely looking at the video, one can see the Hera Pheri actor is swimming with weights in his hands. If there has been nothing that has motivated you today, this video surely will.

Anita Hassanandani was one of the most frequent users of TikTok, until the app got banned in India along with several other Chinese apps. The actress kept her fans entertained with funny videos on the app, sometimes involving her husband Rohit Reddy. She used to share the TikTok videos on Instagram, too.

Now, with the app gone, celebs like her are surely missing the fun of creating short videos on the platform. But Anita is not disheartened, rather, she is proving that as long long as you have creative ideas and talent, you can make entertaining content on any platform.

Aamir Khan has been in quarantine like the rest of us during the coronavirus spread. The superstar was shooting for his highly awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha for December release but now it seems like Aamir's next project in two years will have to wait for a few more months.

Meanwhile, Aamir has been embracing his age during quarantine with family. He was also snapped publicly at the funeral of his longtime team member Amos Paul in May and later in a couple of cute moments with daughter Ira Khan.

