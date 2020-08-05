Dil Bechara’s Maskhari Song Out, Sushant Singh Rajput will Leave You in Splits

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Dil Bechara has got an overwhelming response from audiences. Now, more than ten days after the release of the film on Disney + Hotstar, the makers of the film have uploaded a new song Maskhari from the movie.

Mukesh Chhabra, the director of Dil Bechara, shared a short clip of the song on Instagram. Posting the clip, he wrote, “Maskhari song out.”

In the fun song, Rajput and actress Sanjana Sanghi, who is opposite him in the movie, can be seen shooting for a romantic song. The video of the peppy number shows him sporting a wig and a fake moustache. In the song, Rajput plays the character of a hero, Sanjana of a heroine and their friend Sahil Vaid of a director of a film.

Rajput’s character in the song leaves viewers in splits. He fails to pose in a certain way in sync with the fountain behind him. The video ends with Rajput and Sanjana recreating the iconic last train scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Composed by music director AR Rahman, the song has been crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan and Hriday Gattani. Sanjana also posted the short clip of a Maskhari song on Instagram. The caption of her post reads, “#Maskhari - a blend of Manny & Kizie’s happiness and togetherness and how Manny simply sparked Kizie’s little world with glee and joy. Song out NOW.”

Dil Bechara, based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars, was released on July 24. It’s the last film of Rajput.