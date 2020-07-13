Dil Bechara's Swastika Mukherjee Shares Unseen Dance Video With Sushant Singh Rajput

Seasoned film actor Swastika Mukherjee, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara shared an unseen video in memory of the late actor. In the video, she could be seen dancing with the late actor.

She wrote, “HE danced with #kizie and then HE danced with me :-)...’d like to remember Sushant like this. Always. Simple. Fun loving. Jovial. Keep dancing with the stars, boy. Love. Thank you, Mukesh @castingchhabra for capturing this beautiful moment. I will cherish this forever. #dilbechara #behindthescenes #momentstocherish #joyfultimes #aftershoot #sushantsinghrajput #shineon.”

Take a look below:

The actress recently shut down trolls, who questioned her for her silence on Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actress penned a note about how “every person has a different coping mechanism.”

Dil Bechara is the Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars, based on the best-selling novel by John Green. The film, also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Saswata Chatterjee, Jaaved Jaaferi among others.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 by suicide. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).