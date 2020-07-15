Dil Bechara's Taare Ginn: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi's Romantic Song is a Comforting Melody

After a peppy title track, the makers of Dil Bechara have released their second song 'Taare Ginn' featuring late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. The melodious track composed by AR Rahman is sung by Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

As the song explores the beginnings of young love and the new feelings that come with it, Taare Ginn is comforting to listen to. Also, the lead pair are delightful to watch as they take up the centre stage of what appears to be a cafe of sorts.

You can watch the song here:

Sanjana also shared the song on her Instagram account and wrote, "Right in the middle of Kizie’s ordinary life, this night made her dance a little, live a little and love a lot. Come and walk with us into this absolutely magical night."

Recently, she had shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the film and had captioned them with the lyrics of Taare Ginn. She wrote, "Ek haseen mazaa hai yeh, Mazaa hai ya, Sazaa hai yeh? - Taare Gin, Dil Bechara." adding, "One of my absolute favourite behind the scenes moments with Sushant while shooting the scene you all love. Don’t know why, I just feel a little bit better every time I see this photograph. Abhi Nahi, ya Kabhi Nahi? KABHI NAHI! Chal Jhoothi! (sic)”

"Dil Bechara" is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama "The Fault In Our Stars", based on John Green's popular novel of the same name. Budding actress Sanjana Sanghi stars opposite Sushant in the film. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra is making his directorial debut with the film.

Earlier talking about the music album for the film, Rahman had said composing music is a thing of the heart, and the whole album of Dil Bechara has been carefully curated and is filled with memories of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant's last film Dil Bechara will premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.