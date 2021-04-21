'Dil Chahta Hai' Actor Ayub Khan Opens up on Facing Financial Crunch During Covid

Many have started to feel the brunt of the pandemic, as the coronavirus situation continues to deteriorate in the country and series of lockdowns continue to be put in several places. The situation has also affected actors who have not had the opportunity to resume their work since strict measures came into place in Mumbai.

Actor Ayub Khan happens to be one such star. The television actor has openly expressed his deteriorating financial situation and has even said that if things do not get better, he might have to seek help from outside. According to a report by the Hindustan Times , the 52-year-old mentioned that he has not earned any money since the last one and a half year, and he is down to the last little pennies now.

The current situation of the coronavirus pandemic in the country also offers little hope to theactor who now fears that if the ongoing crisis does not improve and work does not get back on track soon, he would have no other option but to look out for help.

Ayub starred in television serial Ranju ki Betiyaan that aired on Dangal TV.However, with the fresh series of lockdown restrictions, the shooting for the show has been put on hold. The Hindustan Times report also mentions that Ayub acknowledges the fact that the pandemic has worsened in the country and lockdown is the next necessary step.

However, it is affecting workand emotional state as everyone is struggling, said the actor. Expressing his resignation, Ayub said that one cannot do anything and just has to make do with whatever they have and God forbid, if things go from bad to worse, one will have to put out a hand for help, the report mentioned.

Ayub has also worked in several movies including Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai, LOC:Kargil and Gangaajal.

