Dil De Diya Song Out: Salman Khan-Jacqueline Fernandez's Sizzling Chemistry in Radhe's Dance Track

Dil De Diya, the much awaited dance number from Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, has been launched today. The power-packed dance track features Jacqueline Fernandez with Salman Khan. The teaser of the song was made live yesterday.

The peppy number is a mix of groovy dance moves and electrifying beats. Jacqueline is seen wearing an ethnic dress which she carries with utmost panache, whereas Salman is seen in a black casual suit looking his dashing best. The sizzling chemistry between Jacqueline and Salman is there for all to see.

“Every time I collaborate with Salman, it is simply the best. His energy is contagious. Dil De Diya from Radhe is one of my favourite songs of all time. It is completely different from all my previous dance numbers. Also, having the dancing legend Prabhudeva sir behind the lens directing you was a surreal experience. We had so much fun shooting for it. I just had to do this one, and I cannot wait for people to see it." said Jacqueline about her experience of the song’s filming.

Radhe’s director Prabhudeva said, “Jacqueline’s glam and persona on screen are just exceptional; everyone knows it. She was our only choice for this song. I knew she would do a phenomenal job, and we are certainly thrilled with the output. She did complete justice to the choreography, and I hope everyone likes it too!"

