1-min read

Dil Hi Toh Hai Actor Karan Kundra Isn't Single Anymore

Actor Karan Kundra plays a character that he describes as "popular with the ladies" in Dil Hi Toh Hai

IANS

Updated:June 18, 2018, 8:58 AM IST
Image: Youtube/Dil Hi Toh Hai trailer
Mumbai: Actor Karan Kundra, who plays a character that he describes as "popular with the ladies" in Dil Hi Toh Hai, acknowledges his real life female fan following, but says too bad that he isn't single anymore.

Talking about his Dil Hi Toh Hai role, Karan told IANS: "He is young, he is successful, he is popular with the ladies. He enjoys himself like any other boy in that category would. It's not like how we have typical heroes in television, and stereotype them that if he is nice, he won't ever do XYZ thing.

"This character is always surrounded by women and he enjoys the fact that he gets the attention. A lot of youngsters will relate with this."

What about his own female fans in real life?

"Well, unfortunately, I am not single anymore. I have been there, done that. For any young and successful person, it's a good thing. Like any boy of that age, I have also had my share of fun," said Karan, who is in a relationship with popular TV host and video jockey Anusha Dandekar.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

