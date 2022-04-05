Dil Raju Hosts RRR's Success Bash in Hyderabad, SS Rajamouli Does Naatu Naatu Hook Step

Renowned film producer Dil Raju, who had bought RRR’s distribution rights in Nizam, hosted a grand party to celebrate the massive success of the SS Rajamouli directorial. In one of the viral videos from the party, Rajamouli can be seen performing the hook step of RRR’s hit song Naatu Naatu with director Anil Ravipudi.

The success party was hosted on April 4 in Hyderabad. RRR’s male leads Jr NTR and Ram Charan also attended the party with their wives.

Jr NTR wore a white shirt and black trousers for the event, while Ram Charan was seen walking barefoot in a black kurta pyjama. Ram is currently observing the 41-day long Ayyappa Deeksha.

Meanwhile, RRR has continued to mint money at the box office. The film saw a big jump in collections during the weekend and has crossed the Rs 900 crore mark worldwide.

For the unversed, RRR, made on a budget of Rs 550 crore, was initially scheduled for theatrical release on 30 July 2020, which got deferred multiple times due to production delays and then followed by the pandemic. The film was finally released theatrically on 25 March 2022.

RRR was lauded by critics for its screenplay and performances. The film made Rs 240 crores worldwide on its first day and broke the record for the highest opening-day collection earned by any Indian film. As of 4 April 2022, the film has grossed over Rs 900 crore worldwide, which makes it the ninth highest-grossing film of 2022.

RRR has a star cast of N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. The film is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), and their fight against the British Raj.

