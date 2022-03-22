Dil Raju is to Become a Father Again? What We Know

Dil Raju began his career as a distributor and eventually became a producer, quickly rising to stardom. Under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, he has produced a series of blockbusters. Dil Raju is on his road to becoming a prominent Tollywood producer.

Now, there’s a rumour in the industry that Dil Raju will soon become a father again. Following the death of his first wife, he married for the second time. He has a daughter from his first marriage, and she is already a mother. According to industry rumours, his current wife is pregnant, and the couple is expecting a new member of the family.

Dil Raju has a daughter, Harshita Reddy, with his first wife Anita, who passed away in 2017.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Dil Raju got married to Vaiga Reddy. According to rumours, it was his daughter who encouraged him to remarry. Meanwhile, his daughter, Harshita, is already married and is a mother of a boy, Manas.

Advertisement

On the business front, Dil Raju suffered financial losses after Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam failed to create much magic at the box office. All distributors have suffered significant losses. Dil Raju, on the other hand, has suffered hugely.

Meanwhile, Dil Raju has a series of projects lined up. He is also currently in talks for many future projects. One of them is one with Balakrishna under BVS Ravi’s direction, according to the latest reports. He is also working on his 50th film with the Shankar-Charan alliance.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.