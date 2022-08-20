Dil Raju To Release Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan In Telugu

Mani Ratnam’s much-awaited film Ponniyin Selvan is all set to release on September 30, 2022. The film has been in the making for many years and will star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead role. Ponniyin Selvan is Mani Ratnam’s dream project and apart from Aishwarya, it has Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi playing pivotal roles. This is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chaiyaan Vikram’s second film together. They were earlier seen in Raavanan.

Ponniyin Selvan will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada next month. Recently, during a promotional event for the film in Hyderabad, Mani Ratnam thanked many celebrities and filmmakers. He also shared that he has given the responsibility of the film’s Telugu version to filmmaker Dil Raju.

“I have to thank Chiranjeevi Garu. I will not say the reason behind it. You will know it once you watch the film. I have to thank Rajamouli Garu. He gave us the confidence to make larger-than-life films and that too in multiple parts. I’m handing over the responsibility of this film to Dil Raju Garu. He should take care of my baby in Telugu. I should also thank Tanikella Bharani Garu for his unconditional support,” said Mani Ratnam during the event.

Ponniyin Selvan’s music has been composed by A R Rahman. The film has been jointly bankrolled by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under the Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions banners, respectively. The trailer and first-look poster of the film have been receiving immense love from the viewers.

Ponniyin Selvan, a two-part franchise, has been shot on a budget of Rs 500 crore. The film will be the first movie to be released in IMAX.

On the other hand, Dil Raju is currently producing Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu. He is also busy in the production of a magnum opus film by Shankar, starring Ram Charan.

