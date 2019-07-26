Dil Se’s Iconic Song Chhaiyya Chhaiyya Left Malaika Arora Bleeding Around the Waist

Malaika Arora has revealed that after she was done shooting Dil Se’s song Chhaiyya Chhaiyya, she found she was bleeding around the waist.

The diva, who is known for giving some hit tracks such as Maahi Ve, Munni Badnaam Hui, Chori Chori Dekhe Mujhko and Kaal Dhamaal, recently filled in for Kareena Kapoor Khan as the celebrity judge on Dance India Dance’s current season.

While adjudging the popular dance reality show, the 45-year-old revealed, “I fell several times while shooting for the song (Chhaiyya Chhaiyya). I used to sway right and left due to the wind and to avoid that, the team tied a rope through my ghaghra to my waist and then to the train so that it would help me balance my body and sync it with the moving train. Unfortunately, when I removed the rope, I had cuts near my waist and it started bleeding, leaving everyone worried and paranoid.”

The song, from the Mani Ratnam 1998 directorial that starred Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta in lead roles, turned out to be a major blockbuster. Malaika also revealed on the show how the film’s crew was extremely sensitive to her injury and took great care of her recovery.

Malaika has recently returned from a picturesque vacation in Maldives with her girlfriends, glimpses of which she’d been sharing on Instagram. Before it, she was in New York with her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, for his 34th birthday. The duo, who kept their relationship under wraps for a very long time, made it public during the trip.

Follow @News18Movies for more.