An initiative by &
1-min read

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji: Unhappy with Her Role, Jasmin Bhasin Quits Show, Donal Bisht to Replace Her

The lead actress of Star Plus TV show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Jasmin Bhasin has bid adieu to the daily for being unhappy with her role.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 18, 2019, 6:03 PM IST
Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji: Unhappy with Her Role, Jasmin Bhasin Quits Show, Donal Bisht to Replace Her
Image courtesy: Jasmin Bhasin/ Instagram
The lead actress of Star Plus TV show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Jasmin Bhasin has bid adieu to the daily for being unhappy with her role. The actress, who was set to play a mother post the upcoming leap in the show, has decided to leave her role as she was uncomfortable playing a mother on screen. Since its inception in January 2019, the show hasn’t been able to garner TRP ratings as expected. To create some drama, the showmakers decided to introduce a generation leap, showing Rocky aka Ansh Bagri as a father to a boy called Honey, while Jasmin’s character Happy takes care of him.

The show producer Gul Khan has confirmed that Jasmin Bhasin has quit the show as she was not willing to share the screen with a child. India Today quoted Khan as saying, “Jasmin was not okay bonding with a child in the show. Even though she had agreed on the storyline, on-scene level she was uncomfortable. We do not want any actor to be uncomfortable or unhappy while shooting. So we amicably parted ways. We wish her all the best.”

The role of little Honey is being played by child artist Ajinkya Mishra. While Jasmin has decided to quit the show, the show makers have made a decision to rope in Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop’s lead actress Donal Bisht to replace Jasmin’s character.

However, this is not the first time an actor has quit the show for declining to play the role of a mother. Recently, actors Mohena Kumari Singh and Deblina Chatterjee quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after they refused to play mothers on screen. In the past, actresses like Surbhi Chandna, Meera Deosthale, Drashti Dhami, Nia Sharma and Hunar Gandhi have also quit shows as they did not want to play the role on a mother.

Jasmin Bhasin is known for TV shows like Tashan-e-Ishq and Dil Se Dil Tak. She was also a part of reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

