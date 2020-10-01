Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji's Ansh Bagri Tests Positive for Covid-19

Actor Ansh Bagri, who was last seen in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor is currently in Mumbai and away from his family.

Confirming his diagnosis, the actor told Times Of India, “I fell ill around six days ago and immediately consulted my family doctor. He prescribed some medicines and also asked me to undergo the test for coronavirus. On Tuesday, I got the test result, which came in positive. I feel weak, and have mild fever and diarrhoea.”

The actor further added that he has been in self-isolation since the day he became unwell. He said that he has been taking all precautions. And, that he is fortunate that he is in Mumbai, away from his mother and sister as he won't be passing the infection to them.

Meanwhile, earlier, the actor was in news after he was beaten up by a group of men outside his home in Delhi on July 25. The actor had filed a complaint at the Paschim Vihar police station.

Since the shootings have resumed many television actors have been infected with Covid-19. Among the actors, who recently tested positive for the infection are Shweta Tiwari, Rajeshwari Sachdev and Namish Taneja.