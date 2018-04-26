Dilbaro: Raazi's New Song Brings Forth the Unsaid Emotions Between A Father and a Daughter

After a patriotic number Ae Watan, makers of the upcoming thriller-drama Raazi have released a soulful number. Titled Dilbaro, the song features Alia Bhatt, Rajit Kapoor, and Soni Razdaan as they see off Sehmat after her wedding to Pakistani Army Officer Iqbal Syed, played by Vicky Kaushal. The song is a heartfelt track that talks about the relationship between a daughter and her father.The song has been sung by Harshdeep Kaur while lyrics have been written by Gulzar. The film's music has been composed by Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy. Praising lyricist Gulzar, Shankar wrote on twitter, “Dilbaro is a song about a father & daughters emotions! @GulzarPoetry sahab’s poetry works on multiple levels in this song which we’ll understand when we watch the film.”The song even has few Kashmiri couplets.Alia Bhatt essays the role of a Kashmiri spy who is married to a Pakistani man in the film. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is a complicated tale of love, betrayal, and patriotism. Based on Harinder Sikka’s novel, Calling Sehmat, Raazi will explore the social complexities during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.The film has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and is set to release on May 11.