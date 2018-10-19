Dileep and Kavya Madhavan Welcome a Baby Girl on Dussehra

Malayalam actors Dileep and Kavya Madhavan have become parents of a baby girl on Friday. Dileep announced the birth of his daughter on Facebook. The post is in Malayalam and its translation reads: We are blessed with a baby girl on this victory day. Both mother and child are doing fine. With Love from Kavya and Dileep.Kavya was reportedly admitted to the hospital in the wee hours on October 18 and gave birth to a girl on October 19.The couple got married in 2016 after the rumours of their alleged affair made its way to social media. Earlier this year, it was announced that the two are expecting their first child. Kavya Madhavan is Dileep’s second wife. She parted ways with her first husband Nishal Chandra in 2011.Dileep has been in the eye of the storm recently for his alleged involvement in the abduction and sexual assault case of a popular south Indian actress in which he was a key accused. He was removed from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Friday amidst the raging #MeToo furore in the country.Announcing his removal from the Malayalam Film body, superstar Mohanlal told the media that the issue was already lingering long enough and a decision was way overdue."I called him (Dileep) and told him about the decision and asked for his resignation. He sent us the signed resignation letter," said Mohanlal.Earlier, the Malayalam actors' body had received a lot of flak for reinstating Dileep following which four actresses including the sexual assault victim quit AMMA. Kavya’s name also appeared several times in the same case and she was also questioned by the investigating officials.