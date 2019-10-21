Dileep, Kavya Madhavan Share First Picture of Their Newborn Girl Mahalakshmi, See Here

All the Mollywood fans are well aware of actors Dileep and Kavya Madhavan, who make an adorable on-screen pair together. Well, the dashing duo also makes a cute off-screen pair and parents. Last year, on October 19, Dileep and Kavya welcomed a baby girl. While the fans were eager to see a glimpse of the newborn, the parents have finally introduced their toddler to the world.

Taking to Instagram, DIleep shared a family picture, along with the newest member. The picture also revealed that they have named their baby girl Mahalakshmi. In the picture, the baby girl can be seen sitting on her grandmother’s lap, while everyone is posing happily for the camera. The family portrait has Dileep, along with wife Kavya Madhavan, mother, his first daughter Meenakshi and the little munchkin Mahalakshmi. Take a look:

The couple hosted a birthday party for their little munchkin. According to Manorama Online, the birthday party also had a presence of Mollywood superstar Mammootty. The report also suggested that actor Suresh Krishna was also present at the venue.

The couple got married in 2016 and welcomed their first baby Mahalakshmi last year. Dileep was previously married to actor Manju Warrior. They have a daughter together named Meenakshi. The couple got divorced in 2015 after 17 years of marriage.

On the work front, Dileep has a number of films in his kitty, including Parakkum Pappan. Meanwhile, he is awaiting the release of his next, Jack Daniel directed by SL Puram Jayasurya.

