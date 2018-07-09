Dileep Won't Join AMMA Till His Innocence is Proved: Mohanlal

Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) chief superstar Mohanlal on Monday said that actor Dileep is still out of the artistes association. While addressing the mediapersons, Mohanlal said, "Dileep has been informed that he is not coming back to the organsiation at this stage. He is out of the association. If his innocence is proved, we will welcome him back."A meeting of the available executive committee was held in Kochi today after the controversy erupted over the association's decision to take back Dileep who is an accused in the February 2017 actress kidnapping case which took place in Kochi, that landed him in a Kerala jail for 85 days.Revathy Asha Kelunni, Padmapriya Janakiraman and A. Parvathy wrote to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes General Secretary Edavela Babu and demanded an emergency executive meeting to discuss the issue.Mohanlal, who receiveed flak after the very first meeting chaired by him as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) decided to take back Dileep into the association, said that members of Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) have raised some questions in their letter to the association."When Dileep was arrested, we had an available meeting. We did not know what the truth is. We were discussing what to do. Several options came up - to suspend, expel. We saw that the Producers association and FEFKA suspended him. We took a decision to expel. There was a situation of organisation AMMA splitting. After taking the decision for expelling, we realised that according to organsiation by law we couldn't do it without discussing in general body and informing the concerned person," he said.This issue was discussed in the general body meeting and many felt Dileep should be taken back."Nobody raised any objection. Those who have issues now should have expressed it in the meeting. All these questions could have been asked there," he added.The actor further said that they are not isolating the survivor."From AMMA's part, we are doing whatever we can. I called her personally for a function that I attented in Muscat. I also told her that she is part of us and not one who should stay away. But she chose not to come," he said.Mohanlal also stated that they have not received any written complaints from the actress on Dileep not letting people offer her roles.