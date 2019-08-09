Dilip 'Jethalal' Joshi Hopes Disha Vakani Returns as Dayaben in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

TV actress Disha Vakani, popularly known as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, went on a maternity break in September 2017. Since then, the actress has been missing from the popular sitcom. While her fans eagerly waited for the actress to return to the show, the makers recently announced that they will have to look for a replacement for the actress as she hasn't confirmed resuming the show.

However, Disha's co-actor Dilip Joshi, who essays the role of Jethalal, her on-screen husband, hopes for her return in the show. Speaking to BollywoodLife, when asked about working with new Daya, Dilip said, "Well I don't know, they say - 'Never say never'. It might happen that Disha returns as Daya Ben. I'm hoping and keeping my fingers crossed (for that)."

While Dilip says there's no better fit for the character other than Disha, he is prepared if the makers decide to replace the actress, "Life is life, it goes on. If someone from our family goes, life goes on. You have to adjust. There's no option."

He also opened up about their personal equation saying that they have always maintained a professional relationship. Although they have worked over nine years together, there's no personal bond between them as such and the two exchange texts only on special occasions like the birth of Disha's daughter or her birthday.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television. The show went on air in July 2008. The show is based on the column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma written by Taarak Mehta for the Gujarati magazine Chitralekha.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.