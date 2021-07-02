Dilip Joshi Aka Jethalal on Facing 'Tough Time' Before TMKOC: 'I Was Jobless for a Year'

An old video interview of actor Dilip Joshi, who became a household name after playing Jethalal in the hit sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,’ talking about being “jobless" for a year has surfaced on the internet. In the video, Dilip Joshi says that he was offered a choice to essay the role of either Champaklal or Jethalal. However, he refused to play Champaklal citing he wouldn’t look the part.

“I was excited when Asit told me that he is making a show. I was asked to choose between the characters of Jethalal and Champaklal. Although the caricature of Jethalal was different too, lean with charlie moustache, Asit assured me that whatever character I choose, I will do good."

Dilip also opens up about facing a “tough time" before he became a part of “TMKOC’. He said, “Before I signed TMKOC, for over a year I had no job, no work. The serial I was working on had gone off-air. The play I was part of, its runtime was over. So, I had no work. It was a tough time and I couldn’t comprehend what should I do or whether I should change my field. The film industry is an insecure line, where one hit role doesn’t mean that you will have a successful career. But by the grace of God, TMKOC was offered to me."

