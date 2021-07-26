Dilip Joshi Dismisses Rumours of Rift Between Co-stars in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The popular TV sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the audience for the last 13 years. Recently, the show and its star cast have been making headlines for all wrong reasons. There have been several rumors arising, from conflicts among the star cast to Munmun Dutta leaving the show. One of the many rumors talked about a rift between Dilip Joshi (who essays the role of Jethalal) and his co-actors Shailesh Lodha (who plays Taarak Mehta) and Raj Anadkat (who plays Tapu).

While speaking to ETimes, Dilip brushed off all the rumours about rifts and has assured that all is fine among the cast members. The actor said that whenever people talk about a rift, he simply laughs it off. According to him, people cook up stories on social media just to grab some eyeballs with their content. He does not even feel the need to clarify the rumors and stated that all is well.

Dilip said that one of the prime reasons why the show is doing so well is because it has a "great team." The actor revealed that he is extremely comfortable working with his co-actors and the entire team of the sitcom. “That is probably why I have not thought about doing anything else. My character and my team keep me going,” he added.

OTT platform has grown in recent years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and Dilip has also been getting offers for the same. Talking about the same, the actor said that even though he has got offers of web shows, currently he is happy playing Jethalal. However, Dilip mentioned that he can always consider things in the future.

The actor has garnered immense love for his character, Jethalal. He shared that even today when he steps out,people tell him to keep the show going. According to Dilip, because Jethalal is a well-defined character, it is so successful. He has been playing Jethalal in the sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 13 years now, but Dilip isn’t bored of it. Very few know that Dilip has played comic roles in films like Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun…!

