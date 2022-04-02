Dilip Joshi To Divyanka Tripathi: TV Stars Gather At Mumbai Theatre To Watch A Play

Popular television stars visited a theatre in Mumbai on April 1 to watch a play. Popular small screen stars including Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah and Rupali Ganguly among others gathered at the Art Theatre to enjoy a drama. Actress Rupali Ganguly reached the theater by an autorickshaw. Not only this, film director duo Abbas-Mustan also watched the drama together with TV celebs.

Dilip Joshi, was seen in a blue shirt and grey pants along with a cool pair of glasses. Sumit Raghavan, who plays the lead in Wagle Ki Duniya had come to see the play with his wife. Rupali Ganguly of Anupama fame reached the theatre by auto. She wore a pink colour outfit. She had come to watch the play with her husband Ashwin K Verma. The couple also posed for photos outside the auditorium.

Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya also attended the performance. They both smiled as they posed for the cameramen outside the theatre. Bigg Boss star Hiten Tejwani and his wife Gauri Pradhan also attended the performance. They were both spotted outside the theatre.

Bharti Achrekar, who plays Dadi Radhika Wagle in Wagle Ki Duniya, attended the performance as well. Seeing her stylish look, no one was able to recognise her.

The play was also attended by Bollywood’s well-known director duo Abbas-Mustan. Both were seen in their old style and signature white attire.

