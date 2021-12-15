TMKOC's Dilip Joshi's Daughter Niyati Joshi Flaunts Grey Hair on Wedding, Fan Says 'Glad They are...'

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi’s daughter Niyati Joshi got married recently to Yashowardhan Mishra and the event was graced by the entire TMKOC cast. Her wedding pictures have melted everyone’s hearts, especially Niyati’s heartwarming photos with her father. However, another thing that has caught everyone’s attention is the star daughter’s hair.

For her big day, she chose a red and cream banarasi saree with pretty jewellery including red bangles, a pearl necklace and earrings and a matha patti. However, her grey hair caught everyone’s attention as the bride confidently flaunted the shade and was not pressurised to hide it. Take a look at the pictures:

While others questioned her hair colour, one netizen wrote in support, “Glad they are sporting grey hair! It’s hair for god sake! People are going for green, red and blue and find it cool but find grey old school lol."

The actor also penned an emotional note for his daughter and his son-in-law. It read, “You can borrow feelings from songs and films, but when it all happens to you first-hand… that experience is unparalleled.

Wishing my little girl, Niyati and the newest entrant to the family, my son, Yashowardhan, the very best and so much more on this amazing journey! Thank you to everyone who shared our happiness by being with us, or by sending their aashirwad and good wishes for the couple. Jay Swaminarayan 🙏🏻😇"

Joshi’s daughter’s wedding was a Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah affair. The actor who is most famous for playing the role of Jethalal in the long-running comedy show invited his co-stars and director Malav Rajda to his daughter’s wedding ceremony and it turned out to be a star-studded affair as some of the show’s cast members took time out to attend Dilip’s daughter’s wedding.

Malav shared some pictures from the time on social media, writing, “Abt last night at @maakasamdilipjoshi daughter’s niyatis wedding….congratulations once again to the lovely couple n wishing them a very happy married life….I guess @palaksindhwani and @priyaahujarajda clicked more pics than the bride n the groom (sic)."

Sunanya Fozdar, Kush Shah, Samay Shah, Palak Sindhwani, Priya Rajda, Jennifer Mistry and others clicked candid pictures at Dilip’s daughter’s wedding.

Earlier, there were videos of an elated Dilip at his daughter’s pre-wedding functions as he danced to the beats of the dhol and even sang amid the guests.

Niyati tied the knot with Yashowardhan Mishra, son of writer Ashok Mishra, on December 11 at Taj Hotel, Mumbai.

