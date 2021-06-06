Dilip Kumar Admitted to Mumbai Hospital For Breathlessness; Doctors Monitoring Veteran Actor

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Mumbai’s Khar Hinduja hospital on Sunday due to breathlessness. The 98-year-old actor is being monitored by doctors there.

According to ANI, the actor’s wife, veteran actress Saira Banu gave a health update about him. “Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. He was having breathing issues since past few days, says his wife Saira Banu," the news agency tweeted.

A representative of the actor took to Twitter to pen a statement on Kumar’s behalf. “Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe," they tweeted.

Last month, the actor was admitted to the same hospital for a routine check-up. He was however, quickly released after all the tests were conducted.

Last year, the screen icon lost his two younger brothers — Aslam Khan (88) and Ehsan Khan (90) — due to COVID-19. Kumar, who made his debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944, has appeared in several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, including Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam, among others. He was last seen on the big screen in Qila in 1998.

