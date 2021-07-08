CHANGE LANGUAGE
Dilip Kumar And His Love For Pink
2-MIN READ

Dilip Kumar And His Love For Pink

Saira Banu had once bought a pink-coloured shirt for Dilip after seeing his fondness for the shade.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who passed away on Wednesday morning due to age-related ailments at 98, always had a liking for the colour pink. He could be spotted wearing a pink shirt on multiple occasions. Even on his Twitter account, his picture has been pinned to the top in which he is seen sitting on a chair in his residence, dressed in a pale pink shirt that he has paired up with white pants. The caption of the post states that this shirt was his “all-time favourite”. This pinned tweet has collected more than 80,000 likes and around 3, 800 retweets.

Interestingly, Dilip Kumar was spotted wearing this particular pink shirt on more than one occasion. For example, during one of his outings with wife and veteran actress Saira Banu in September last year, he shared a picture of himself and his wife twinning in pink outfits. While he was wearing the same pink shirt, Saira donned a salwar kameez in the same colour.

During an Islamic occasion, Shab-e-Barat, the veteran actor was once again seen wearing a pink shirt. In the Twitter post, he thanked his well-wishers for praying for his health.

According to some reports, Saira too had once bought a pink-coloured shirt for Dilip after seeing his fondness for the shade.

However, not many know that Bollywood’s Tragic King’s attachment to the colour extended beyond his wardrobe. While he was admitted to the hospital earlier, his wife had reportedly bought a pink towel for him in order to cheer him up. Even a few chairs in his house appeared to have pink colour.

Dilip was admitted at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai where he passed away on Wednesday at 7.35 am. The actor’s close friend and aide Faisal Farooqui had shared the tragic news through the Twitter handle of Dilip saab.

first published:July 08, 2021, 17:57 IST