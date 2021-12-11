Dilip Kumar Birth Anniversary: Watch, Best Songs Featuring the Legendary Actor

Dilip Kumar Birth Anniversary: December 11 marks the birth anniversary of legendary actor, Dilip Kumar. He was born in Peshawar in 1922 as Mohammad Yusuf Khan. His father was a fruit merchant who owned orchards in Peshawar and Deolali (in Maharashtra, India). Dilip Kumar was schooled at Barnes School, Deolali. In the late 1930s, his family relocated to Bombay. He passed away on 7 July, 2021 at the age of 98. Dilip Kumar was not only known for his method acting but one for delivering hits that had songs that were popular with the audience. On his birth anniversary, here’s a look at some of his iconic songs.

Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawanao Ka, Naya Daur (1957)

The energetic and upbeat song sung by Balbir and Mohammed Rafi, featuring Dilip Kumar, is considered one of the most popular patriotic songs ever produced by Bollywood.

Ude Jab Jab Zulfwein Teri, Naya Daur (1957)

Although, the song is more than five decades old, O. P. Nayyar’s composition sung by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle, and featuring Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala is still fresh in the minds of people.

Suhana Safar Aur Yeh Mausam Haseen, Madhumati (1958)

The melody of this song and how natural Dilip Saab appears in the midst of mountains is just terrific.

Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache Re, Kohinoor (1960)

Out of the many evergreen songs by the trio of Rafi, Naushad and Dilip Kumar, Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache Re from the film Kohinoor is also one of Naushad’s most successful compositions.

Nain Lad Jayeein Hain, Gunga Jamuna (1961)

Dilip Kumar’s expressions and moves bring a smile to our lips even today. It is also one of the best songs offered by the trio of Naushad, Rafi and Dilip Kumar.

Saala Main To Saab Bangaya, Gopi (1973)

Although, the song is not the best of compositions, but the Kishore Kumar song picturised on a suited and booted Dilip Kumar makes it interesting and evergreen.

Imli Ka Buta, Saudagar (1991)

Composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal and sung by Mohammad Aziz, the song from the superhit film Saudagar is picturised on Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar.

Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge, Karma (1986)

Like Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawaano Ka, this composition from Subhash Ghai’s, Karma, is also one of the most patriotic songs of Bollywood.

Yeh Hawa Yeh Raat Yeh Chandni from the 1952 movie Sangdil and Mujhe Duniya Walo Sharabi Na Samjho from the 1964 movie Leader are also iconic songs of the actor.

