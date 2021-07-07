Dilip Kumar Dead: A Playlist of His Hit Tracks

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on the morning of Tuesday in Mumbai. He was admitted to Hinduja Hospital, Khar to address medical issues related to illness which are frequently expected in a 98 year old. Dilip Kumar was not only known for his method acting but one for delivering hits that had songs that were popular with the audience.

Yeh Hawa Yeh Raat Yeh Chandni, Sangdil (1952)

Dilip Kumar and Madhubala lit up the screen with Sajjad Hussain’s romantic composition sung by Talat Mehmood. As Madhubala plays a sitar, the actor is seen giving lip to the song in his own, inimitable style.

Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawanao Ka, Naya Daur (1957)

The energetic and upbeat song sung by Balbir and Mohammed Rafi, featuring Dilip Kumar, is considered one of the most popular patriotic songs ever produced by Bollywood.

Ude Jab Jab Zulfwein Teri, Naya Daur (1957)

Although, the song is more than five decades old, O. P. Nayyar’s composition sung by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle, and featuring Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala is still fresh in the minds of people.

Suhana Safar Aur Yeh Mausam Haseen, Madhumati (1958)

The melody of this song and how natural Dilip Saab appears in the midst of mountains is just terrific.

Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache Re, Kohinoor (1960)

Out of the many evergreen songs by the trio of Rafi, Naushad and Dilip Kumar, Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache Re from the film Kohinoor is also one of Naushad’s most successful compositions.

Nain Lad Jayeein Hain, Gunga Jamuna (1961)

Dilip Kumar’s expressions and moves bring a smile to our lips even today. It is also one of the best songs offered by the trio of Naushad, Rafi and Dilip Kumar.

Mujhe Duniya Walo Sharabi Na Samjho, Leader (1964)

Like always, Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala create magic onscreen. The legend is seen enacting the role of a drunkard in this scene.

Saala Main To Saab Bangaya, Gopi (1973)

Although, the song is not the best of compositions, but the Kishore Kumar song picturised on a suited and booted Dilip Kumar makes it interesting and evergreen.

Imli Ka Buta, Saudagar (1991)

Composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal and sung by Mohammad Aziz, the song from the superhit film Saudagar is picturised on Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar.

Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge, Karma (1986)

Like Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawaano Ka, this composition from Subhash Ghai’s, Karma, is also one of the most patriotic songs of Bollywood.

