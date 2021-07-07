CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#DilipKumar#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Sanjeevani
Home» News»Movies»Dilip Kumar Dead: PM Modi, Bollywood Lead India to Express Grief About Legendary Actor's Loss
5-MIN READ

Dilip Kumar Dead: PM Modi, Bollywood Lead India to Express Grief About Legendary Actor's Loss

Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar has passed away on Tuesday morning after battling age-related illness.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar left for his heavenly abode on the morning of July 07. The actor, who passed away at the age of 98,was popularly known as the ‘Tragedy King’ of Bollywood. In a career of over 5 decades, the method actor had explored various genres including romance, drama, comedy, among others.

Dilip Kumar Death News Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi, Bollywood Join India to Mourn Loss of Legendary Actor

For a long time, Kumar had been battling with ill health therefore, he was admitted to the Intense Care Unit (ICU) of a Mumbai hospital multiple times. Recently the actor was admitted on June 30. From Bollywood celebrities to politicians, people mourned the loss of a prolific actor.

The news of his death was shared on the official Twitter page of the actor. “We are from God and to Him we return,” wrote Faisal Farooqui as he shared the heart-wrenching news.

RELATED NEWS

Expressing grief on Kumar’s demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that ‘his passing away is a loss to our cultural world.’ PM Modi said that the actor will be remembered as a cinematic legend.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Kumar. He wrote that actor’s extraordinary contribution will be remembered for generations to come.

Referring to him as an ‘outstanding’ actor and a ‘true thespian,’ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Kumar’s demise is a monumental loss to the Indian cinema. He also remembered his first meeting with the legendary actor.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and wrote that Kumar has taken away an entire era of Indian cinema with him. Akshay said that for people there are heroes but for every actor, he was ‘The Hero.’

Tusshar Kapoor penned a short note on the passing away of the ‘Tragedy King.’ From Mughal-e-Azam to Saudagar, Tusshar said that he has left the generations spellbound by his magic on screen and audience.

Esha Deol also extended her deepest condolences to Saira Banu and the family.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren also remembered the actor’s ‘unparalleled contribution to Indian Films and its holistic development.’

Union Minister Smriti Irani shared a picture of Kumar and wrote ‘End of an era. Om shanti.’

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was also ‘saddened’ by the demise of the veteran actor.

Other eminent personalities including Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Vir Das, Kunal Kohli, Hansal Mehta, Nimrat Kaur expressed their heartfelt condolences on the demise of the actor.

Dilip Kumar was aged 98. His wife Saira Banu survives him.

keywords: Dilip Kumar, narendra Modi, PM Modi, rajnath Singh, defence minister, Akshay Kumar, esha Deol, Smriti Irani, Faisal Farooqui

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 07, 2021, 09:22 IST