Dilip Kumar Death News Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi, Bollywood Join India to Mourn Loss of Legendary Actor

Dilip Kumar had been in and out of hospitals in the last one month and the family was hoping he would get better. On Monday, his wife Saira Banu had confirmed that he was recovering and might soon return home. She had also shared an update about his health on Twitter. “We are grateful for God’s infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving. We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha’Allah he is healthy and discharged soon. Saira Banu Khan (sic),” read her tweet via Dilip Kumar’s official handle.

