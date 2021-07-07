CHANGE LANGUAGE
Dilip Kumar Death News Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi, Bollywood Join India to Mourn Loss of Legendary Actor

Dilip Kumar Death News Live Updates: Dilip Kumar was first taken to hospital on June 6 and was put on oxygen support and stable.

News18.com | July 07, 2021, 09:10 IST
Dilip Kumar Death News Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi, Bollywood Join India to Mourn Loss of Legendary Actor

Dilip Kumar Death News Live Updates: Indian cinema legend Dilip Kumar died in Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday morning. He was 98. Dilip Kumar, known to generations of film-goers as ‘tragedy king,’ was taken to hospital on June 30 after complaining of breathlessness– it was the second time he had been hospitalised in the same month. Dilip Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui confirmed the news of his death on the actor’s official Twitter account. “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return,” read Farooqui’s tweet via Dilip Kumar’s handle.

Dilip Kumar was first taken to hospital on June 6 and was put on oxygen support and stable. A tweet from the actor’s official handle shared this update: “Don’t believe in WhatsApp forwards. Saab is stable. Thank you for your heartfelt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days.” Dilip Kumar was discharged on June 11.

Dilip Kumar, born Yousuf Khan and often known as the Nehruvian hero, had appeared in some of Indian cinema’s most iconic and path-breaking films. His career spanned over five decades with landmark films like “Mughal-e-Azam,” “Devdas,” “Naya Daur,” and “Ram Aur Shyam.” His last big-screen appearance was in the 1998 film “Qila”. The thespian was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Jul 07, 2021 09:10 (IST)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): Life and Times of the 'Tragedy King'

Dilip Kumar's six-decade career -- 58 years to be precise -- comprises unforgettable movies and moments that lit up the Indian silver screen.

Jul 07, 2021 09:07 (IST)

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted that he was "deeply saddened" by the demise of Dilip Kumar. He wrote, "An institution has gone... whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written, it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar.' My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss."

Jul 07, 2021 09:04 (IST)

Dilip Kumar, born Yousuf Khan and often known as the Nehruvian hero, had done his first film ''Jwar Bhata'' in 1944 and his last ''Qila'' in 1998, 54 years later. The five-decade career included "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam", and later, as he graduated to character roles, ''Shakti'' and ''Karma."

Jul 07, 2021 09:01 (IST)

Actor Tusshar Kapoor also paid the heartfelt tribute to Dilip Kumar on Twitter. He wrote, "Words cannot do justice to describe your life and body of work, that very few can boast of! From Mughal-e-Azam to Saudagar, even my generation was spellbound by your magic on screen and over the audiences! RIP Dilip Saab! I’d rather not say more for any homage would be inadequate." (sic)

Jul 07, 2021 08:59 (IST)

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted, "Crestfallen at the passing of a beacon in cinema.Deeply anguished to learn about the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar ji.His inimitable style of acting will remain engraved among film lovers for generations. My heartfelt condolences to Saira Banu,his family & millions of fans."

Jul 07, 2021 08:57 (IST)

Dilip saab, as Dilp Kumar, was fondly called, was a class act who introduced the concept of superstardom to the Indian film industry.

Jul 07, 2021 08:50 (IST)

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar also took to his Twitter account to mourn the demise of Dilip Kumar. He tweeted, "Saddened to hear about the demise of the veteran actor Dilip Kumar. We have lost a legend. Deep condolences to the grieving family and fans."

Jul 07, 2021 08:48 (IST)

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani shared a priceless throwback picture of Dilip Kumar and simply tweeted, "End of an era... Om Shanti."

Jul 07, 2021 08:47 (IST)

Did you know that Dilip Saab is the first Indian actor to play a triple role in a film? More lesser-known facts about the 'Tragedy King'.

Jul 07, 2021 08:44 (IST)

Dilip Kumar delivered dialogues with a finesse that no one could ever match. His screen presence was top class and so was his performance.

Jul 07, 2021 08:42 (IST)

Sharing a throwback picture with Dilip Kumar, a "heartbroken" Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Shared many moments with the legend... some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Deepest condolences to Sairaji."

Jul 07, 2021 08:40 (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Dilip Kumar will be remembered as "a cinematic legend." "He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers," the PM tweeted.

Jul 07, 2021 08:37 (IST)

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away. He was 98. The actor was admitted to suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, last week to address age-related “medical issues" days after being discharged from the same hospital. Dilip Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui confirmed the news of his death on the actor’s official Twitter account.

Jul 07, 2021 08:34 (IST)

Actor Akshay Kumar remembered Dilip Kumar as "the hero." Taking to his Twitter account, Akshay said, "To the world, many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti."

Jul 07, 2021 08:32 (IST)

Calling Dilip Kumar "an outstanding actor," Union Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, "Shri Dilip Kumar ji was an outstanding actor, a true thespian who was well regarded by everyone for his exemplary contribution to the Indian film industry. His performances in films like Ganga Jamuna touched a chord in millions of cinegoers. I’m  Deeply anguished by his demise."

Jul 07, 2021 08:26 (IST)

Dilip Kumar's family friend Faisal Farooqui confirmed the news of the actor's death on Twitter. "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return," the post read on Dilip Kumar's official Twitter account.

Jul 07, 2021 08:21 (IST)

Rahul Gandhi was among the first ones to pay heartfelt tributes to Dilip Kumar on social media. Sharing an old picture of the actor, Gandhi tweeted, "My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans of Dilip Kumar ji. His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come."

Jul 07, 2021 08:19 (IST)

Dilip Kumar had been in and out of hospital over the last few years with illnesses ranging from kidney ailment to pneumonia. A few years ago, the actor spent his 94th birthday in the hospital where he was being treated for fever and a swollen leg. Dilip Kumar, who would have been 99 in December, is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Saira Banu.

Jul 07, 2021 08:15 (IST)

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has died in Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital. He was 98.

Dilip Kumar. Image: Twitter

Dilip Kumar had been in and out of hospitals in the last one month and the family was hoping he would get better. On Monday, his wife Saira Banu had confirmed that he was recovering and might soon return home. She had also shared an update about his health on Twitter. “We are grateful for God’s infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving. We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha’Allah he is healthy and discharged soon. Saira Banu Khan (sic),” read her tweet via Dilip Kumar’s official handle.

