Dilip Kumar Dies at 98 in Mumbai, Disha Patani Motivates Tiger Shroff’s Sister Krishna

Bollywood‘s first superstar, veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away in Mumbai after being admitted in the hospital due to age-related medical issues. Dilip saab, as he was fondly called, was a class act who introduced the concept of superstardom to the Indian film industry. Eloquent, regal and emotive, Dilip saab conquered as the tragedy king, taking a permanent place in audiences’ hearts.

Dilip Kumar: Bollywood’s First Superstar and the Ultimate Method Actor

Actor Tiger Shroff and her sister Krishna Shroff have become fitness inspirations for many. Often, the sibling duo sets the Internet on fire with their sizzling pictures. Krishna has recently spoken about her fitness motivation. She gave full credit to her brother Tiger and best friend, actress Disha Patani.

Disha Patani’s Fitness Regime Motivates Tiger Shroff’s Sister Krishna

Saif Ali Khan invited trouble for himself a day after the poster of his upcoming film Bhoot Police debuted online. The actor’s wife Kareena Kapoor unveiled the first look poster on Instagram which did not go down well with a certain section.

Saif Ali Khan’s Bhoot Police Poster Faces Ire for Allegedly Hurting Hindu Sentiments

Malav Rajda, director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, took to Instagram to share a picture from Gokuldham society, set up in Mumbai. In the snap, he is seen posing with the crew of the show. The cast and crew of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had earlier moved to Daman for shooting after the coronavirus cases spiked in Mumbai.

TMKOC Team Returns to Mumbai, Director Malav Rajda Shares Picture from Gokuldham

Returning to the spotlight after a long hiatus, actor Esha Deol Takhtani is all set to make a grand entry into the digital space with upcoming crime-drama series Rudra – The Edge of Darkness, launching soon only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Having garnered admiration in both critically-acclaimed and commercially-successful movies, the sought-after actress will be reuniting with her fellow Bollywood megastar Ajay Devgn after more than a decade.

Esha Deol Reuintes with Ajay Devgn After a Decade, to Comeback with Web Series Rudra

