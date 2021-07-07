Dilip Kumar Dies At 98: Take A Look At His Love Life

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday morning at a hospital in Mumbai. He was 98. The actor was admitted to the hospital last week after he complained of breathing issues. This was the second time in a month when Dilip Kumar was moved to a hospital.

One of the greatest actors of all time, Dilip Kumar’s unmatched charms made hearts skip a beat. He often made headlines for his love life.

Today, let’s take a look at the Tragedy King’s love life:

Kamini Kaushal

It is said Dilip Kumar’s Shaheed co-star Kamini Kaushal was his first love. They worked together in several other films like Nadiya Ke Paar, Shabnam and Arzoo and during that time, love blossomed between them. But, Kamini was already married to her late sister’s husband after she died in a car accident. Reportedly, the renowned actress’ brother threatened Dilip Kumar to cut all ties with Kamini and move on. In his autobiography, Dilip Kumar: The Substance And The Shadow, Dilip Saab had written that it was his break-up with Kamini that made him the tragedy king.

Madhubala

The legendary actor once dated yesteryear actress Madhubala. They were in a long relationship but could never tie the knot. They shared the screen space in the cult classic Mughal-E-Azam. In his autobiography, the actor revealed that he was attracted to her and they were even engaged. They were cast together in Naya Daur, the shooting of which commenced after an advance payment was given to her. When director B R Chopra wanted the unit to travel to Bhopal for the shoot, her father had refused to let her go. This ended in a legal battle with the filmmaker suing her in court. Dilip Kumar testified against Madhubala and her father and they lost the case. However, she was still willing to marry him if he apologised to her father which he refused to do.

Vyjayanthimala

Dilip Kumar and Vyjayantimala wowed fans with their sizzling chemistry in several movies. They worked in six movies together, including Naya Daur, Ganga Jumna, Madhumati, Devdas, and others. There were rumours that the two dated each other but they continued to be in denial. Later, Vyjyantimala married Dr Chamanlal Bali and moved to Chennai.

Saira Banu

The couple had an age difference of 22 years yet it did not have an impact on their evergreen love story. Initially, Dilip Kumar avoided even working with Saira Banu in films as he considered her too young. But he fell for her when he once visited her place for a housewarming party. Once Saira had confessed that she was in love with Dilip Kumar’s on-screen image since she was 12-years-old.

Asma Rehman

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu were married for 16 years when the actor secretly married a Hyderabad-based divorced socialite Asma Rehman in 1981. Then, the actor had said that he won’t leave his first wife. Although Saira Banu said that she was not prepared to be one of the two wives. Reports suggest that Dilip Kumar and Asma Rehman parted ways in 1983 when he caught her cheating on him. In his autobiography, he termed their relationship as a “grave mistake”.

