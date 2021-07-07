Dilip Kumar Dies: Leading Ladies of the Legendary Thespian

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 on Wednesday, July 7. He was admitted to suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, lase week for age-related illnesses.

In a career spanning six decades, Kumar gave several critically acclaimed performances. He was known as a master of his craft.

Throughout his career in the industry, the actor was also said to have been romantically linked to several co-stars.

Kamini Kaushal: Much before his marriage to actor Saira Banu, Kumar reportedly fell in love for the first time with co-star Kamini Kaushal. Their romance started on the sets of Shaheed (1948) and they even planned to get married. However, Kamini’s brother, an army man, supposedly threatened Kumar to break ties with his sister.

Madhubala: After his first break up, Kumar fell in love with Madhubala. They both wanted to get married but once again, luck wasn’t in his favour. The reason for their break up, reportedly was a controversial court case filed by the director B.R Chopra against her on refusal of doing outdoor shootings for the signed film ‘Naya Daur’ in which Dilip testified against her. It is said that it was her father who played a key role in separating the two because of his possessiveness towards his daughter as she was the only breadwinner for his family.

Vyjanthimala: Kumar has done six movies with actor and dancer Vyjyanthimala such as Maya Daur, Madhumati, Devdas, Leader among others. There were rumours of a linkup between the two were always denied by both of them.

Saira Banu: Kumar finally settled down in 1966 with actor Saira Banu, then only 22. This marriage created a sensation as it was the first marriage in the Indian film industry with a 20-year age difference between the couple. The couple are happily married.

Asma: It was rumoured that in 1982, Kumar married a second time while still being wed to Saira. He married Asma, a divorcee from Hyderabad, who was not of a film background. The marriage didn’t last and they divorced within 2 years.

