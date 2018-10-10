GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Dilip Kumar Health Update: Might be Discharged on Thursday, Says Family Friend

Last month, the actor was admitted to hospital for the treatment of mild pneumonia.

PTI

Updated:October 10, 2018, 1:02 PM IST
Image: Twitter/ Dilip Kumar
Image: Twitter/ Dilip Kumar
Mumbai: Screen legend Dilip Kumar, who has been admitted to hospital, is responding to the treatment and will be soon discharged.

The 95-year-old actor is being treated for recurrent pneumonia at Lilavati Hospital.

Kumar's family friend Faisal Farooqui shared the news on the actor's official Twitter handle, saying Kumar might be discharged on Thursday.

"Lord be praised. @TheDilipKumar saab is responding to treatment and doing much better. If all goes well, as per doctors, he may be discharged from the hospital tomorrow. (Thursday afternoon). Insha'Allah. -FF" read the tweet.






Known as the 'Tragedy King of Bollywood', Dilip Kumar has given memorable performances in films such as Andaz, Aan, Madhumati, Devdas and Mughal-e-Azam.
