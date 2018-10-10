English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dilip Kumar Health Update: Might be Discharged on Thursday, Says Family Friend
Last month, the actor was admitted to hospital for the treatment of mild pneumonia.
Image: Twitter/ Dilip Kumar
Loading...
Mumbai: Screen legend Dilip Kumar, who has been admitted to hospital, is responding to the treatment and will be soon discharged.
The 95-year-old actor is being treated for recurrent pneumonia at Lilavati Hospital.
Kumar's family friend Faisal Farooqui shared the news on the actor's official Twitter handle, saying Kumar might be discharged on Thursday.
"Lord be praised. @TheDilipKumar saab is responding to treatment and doing much better. If all goes well, as per doctors, he may be discharged from the hospital tomorrow. (Thursday afternoon). Insha'Allah. -FF" read the tweet.
Last month, the actor was admitted to hospital for the treatment of mild pneumonia.
Known as the 'Tragedy King of Bollywood', Dilip Kumar has given memorable performances in films such as Andaz, Aan, Madhumati, Devdas and Mughal-e-Azam.
The 95-year-old actor is being treated for recurrent pneumonia at Lilavati Hospital.
Kumar's family friend Faisal Farooqui shared the news on the actor's official Twitter handle, saying Kumar might be discharged on Thursday.
"Lord be praised. @TheDilipKumar saab is responding to treatment and doing much better. If all goes well, as per doctors, he may be discharged from the hospital tomorrow. (Thursday afternoon). Insha'Allah. -FF" read the tweet.
Lord be praised. @TheDilipKumar saab is responding to treatment and doing much better . If all goes well, as per doctors, he may be discharged from the hospital tomm. (Thursday afternoon). Insha'Allah. -FF— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 10, 2018
Last month, the actor was admitted to hospital for the treatment of mild pneumonia.
Known as the 'Tragedy King of Bollywood', Dilip Kumar has given memorable performances in films such as Andaz, Aan, Madhumati, Devdas and Mughal-e-Azam.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pro Kabaddi: U Mumba See Off Jaipur Pink Panthers in Humdinger
- Meet 1961 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 That Served Indian Army, Now Converted to Electric Bike
- Rishi Kapoor Reveals the Real Reason Behind His Sudden Grey Hair
- Google Pixel 3 XL is Ready to Begin The Battle of Android And iOS Behemoths With The Apple iPhone XS Max
- Gold for Archer Harvinder Singh at Asian Para Games
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...