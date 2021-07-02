CHANGE LANGUAGE
Dilip Kumar in ICU But Stable, Might Be Discharged in a Day or Two

Dilip Kumar. Image: Twitter

Dilip Kumar, who has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Mumbai hospital, is stable, his family friend Faisal Farooqui said.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Mumbai hospital, is stable, his family friend Faisal Farooqui said on Friday. The 98-year-old screen icon was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility on Tuesday, to “address medical issues" related to old age after he complained of “breathlessness".

“He is stable. He continues to be in the hospital on doctor’s advice so that doctor can provide necessary medical attention given his age. The family believes he will be discharged in a day or two," Farooqui told PTI. He said the family has expressed gratitude to Kumar’s well-wishers for their unending prayers.

Kumar was admitted to the same hospital earlier last month following episodes of breathlessness. The Hindi cinema veteran was then diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion — a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. He was discharged after five days.

Kumar’s career spans over five decades with hits like “Mughal-e-Azam", “Devdas", “Naya Daur", and “Ram Aur Shyam". His last big screen appearance was in the 1998 film “Qila".

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah too has been admitted to the same hospital and is undergoing treatment for pneumonia.

first published:July 02, 2021, 17:26 IST