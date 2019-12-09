Take the pledge to vote

Dilip Kumar is Overjoyed to Hear 'Choti Behen' Lata Mangeshkar is Back Home from Hospital

Dilip Kumar shared a sweet note for Lata Mangeshkar on social media after she returned home from hospital on Sunday after 28 days.

News18.com

Updated:December 9, 2019, 9:14 AM IST
Dilip Kumar is Overjoyed to Hear 'Choti Behen' Lata Mangeshkar is Back Home from Hospital
Image: Dilip Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar (R)/Twitter

Veteran Bollywood star Dilip Kumar shared a picture of Lata Mangeshkar on social media after the queen of melody was discharged from Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai where she was being treated for pneumonia. Kumar even wrote a message for Mangeshkar on Twitter on Sunday evening.

Read: Lata Mangeshkar Returns Home from Hospital, Tweets She was Diagnosed with Pneumonia

Kumar addressed Mangeshkar as her choti behen (younger sister) as he wrote, "Overjoyed to hear the good news that My ‘choti behen’ Lata, is feeling much better and is at her home now. Please take good care of yourself @mangeshkarlata (sic)." He accompanied the message with a picture of the two with Saira Banu.

Check it out here:

Mangeshkar, who was hospitalised in Mumbai for close to a month now, tweeted after a long time on Sunday, indicating that she is fine at the moment. She took to social media to thank fans for their well wishes and support and expressed gratitude towards the doctors for treatment. She also said that she has returned back home now.

Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing on November 11. She was put on a ventilator. She explained that she was diagnosed with pneumonia.

In her over seven-decade long career, Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across languages

She is considered one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema. She received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.

(With inputs from PTI)

