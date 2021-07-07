Dilip Kumar: Lesser Known Facts About the Bollywood Legend

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, fondly called Dilip Saab, has passed away on the morning of Tuesday in Mumbai. He was admitted to Hinduja Hospital, Khar to address medical issues related to illness which are frequently expected in a 98 year old. But unfortunately, he breathed his last at 7.30 am as per hospital sources.

As we mourn the passing of one of Indian cinema’s iconic personalities, we take a look at some lesser known facts about him.

— The actor’s original name is not Dilip Kumar but Mohammed Yusuf Khan.Famous Hindi author Bhagwati Charan Varma gave him the screen name Dilip Kumar.

— It is believed that Dilip Kumar could speak a number of languages, including Pashto, Hindko, Urdu, Hindi and English.

— His films Mughal-e-Azam and Naya Daur were fully colorized and re-released in 2004 and 2008 respectively.

— Dilip Kumar holds the record for winning three consecutive Filmfare Best Actor awards, sweeping them in 1955, 1956 and 1957. No other actor has attained such feat in the history of Hindi Cinema.

— He was the only actor of his time who played a triple role in a film.

— Kumar was a complete self-confessed foodie.

— Dilip Kumar launched his Twitter account in 2011. His first tweet was on his 89th birthday.

