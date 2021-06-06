Dilip Kumar Not in ICU, May be Discharged in 2-3 Days, Says Doctor Who is Treating Him

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning after experiencing “episodes of breathlessness". Kumar, 98, was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, around 8.30 AM, his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu said.

“He was unwell today morning and had breathlessness. He is now here at Khar Hinduja non-COVID hospital for investigations," Banu told PTI. According to an update posted on Kumar’s official Twitter handle, the actor has been admitted to the medical facility for routine tests and investigations.

“Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe," the tweet read.

As per the latest information, a report said that Kumar has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion along with a drop in oxygen saturation. Dr Jalil Parkar, one of the experts treating him, was quoted as saying, “He is stable and not in the ICU. If all goes well, he may be discharged in 2-3 days."

Kumar was admitted to the same hospital last month for a regular health check-up. Kumar, who made acting debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944, has appeared in several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, including Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam, among others.

He was last seen on the big screen in Qila in 1998.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here