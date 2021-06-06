Dilip Kumar Admitted to Mumbai Hospital, Rape Accused Pearl V Puri to be Sent to Jail

TV actor Pearl V Puri, 31, who was arrested on Friday afternoon by the Waliv police station under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, in a 2019 case, will be taken to Thane jail after his RT-PCR test comes negative, a report has claimed.

Rape Accused Pearl V Puri to be Sent to Jail if Covid Test is Negative: Report

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning after experiencing “episodes of breathlessness". Kumar, 98, was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, around 8.30 AM, his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu said.

Dilip Kumar Not in ICU, May be Discharged in 2-3 Days, Says Doctor Who is Treating Him

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return on TV with a new season. After Kapil announced in January, earlier this year, about the show and team taking a break amid the coronavirus and the birth of his baby, artist Krushna Abhishek has hinted at its return soon.

‘Can’t Wait to Resume’, Says Krushna Abhishek on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ Returning

Biki Das, who was the second runner up in the reality show Dance India Dance season four, met with an accident Friday night as per report. It is being said that due to lack of work opportunities, Biki was forced to work as a food delivery guy in Kolkata. He was working on Friday night when a bike reportedly hit him. He was driving a two-wheeler and was on his way from Jodhpur Park to Ranikuthi, South Kolkata. Biki’s wife Sangeeta filed an FIR today (June 5) at the Lake police station. Police is investigating the matter, the report further claimed.

‘Dance India Dance 4’ Participant Biki Das Injured in Road Accident

The Family Man’s second season has premiered on Amazon Prime Video recently. Owing to its loyal fan base, viewers are sharing their experience of binge watching all the nine episodes. However, some are also pointing out that this time around, its a bit lengthy and not up to mark as the first outing. As The Family Man 2 continues to divide the audience, we take a look at Hindi web series whose subsequent seasons were a big let down.

10 Hindi Web Series That Let Down in Season 2

