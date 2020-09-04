Dilip Kumar Not Informed About Demise of Brothers Ehsan and Aslam, Says Saira Banu

Dilip Kumar's brothers Ehsaan Khan and Aslam Khan succumbed to COVID-19. Ehsaan passed away last night while Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on August 21. Both were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai. Dilip Kumar’s wife and veteran actress Saira Banu got both of them admitted to the hospital after they tested positive for COVID-19.

As the veteran actress mourned the loss of their family, she revealed to Times of India that the veteran actor is not informed about the incident.

"To tell you the truth, Dilip Saab has not been told that Aslam Bhai and Ehsaan Bhai are no more. We keep every kind of disturbing news away from him. We didn't even tell him when Amitabh Bachchan contracted COVID-19 and was admitted in Nanavati Hospital; he's very fond of Amitabh," she was quoted as saying.

When asked about the veteran actor, she said, "Well, he is confined. Quarantine as such is the first priority. But he has had a few changes in blood pressure due to dehydration recently and he's taking treatment".

The actress revealed that Eshaan’s condition was stable after he was admitted to the hospital but suddenly his health started deteriorating a day before his demise. She also informed that the last rites were carried out by Dilip Saab’s nephew Imran and Ayub.

Earlier after Aslam’s demise, she had requested fans to pray for Ehsan as he was struggling in ICU. In an interview with the daily, she said, “It is so unfortunate that Aslam bhai succumbed to the coronavirus; we really don’t know how to cope with this loss. May Allah rest him in peace”. She had further added, “Pray for Ehsan Bhai, who’s struggling in the ICU. He’s breathless. I hope he goes back home fine”.