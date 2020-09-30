Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu Clicked Twinning in Pink

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar on Wednesday treated fans to a rare picture of him with his wife, actress Saira Banu.

In the snapshot, the 97-year-old thespian wears a pink collar-less shirt. Saira matches his colour scheme with an embroidered pink kurta and dupatta of the same hue.

"Pink. Favorite shirt. God's mercy upon all of us," Dilip Kumar wrote on Twitter. The image shows the couple holding hands in a garden.

Pink. Favorite shirt. God’s mercy upon all of us. pic.twitter.com/04HyuDFfAB — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 30, 2020

Fans were naturally happy to see a fresh post from the veteran.

"Stay blessed. Looking graceful in pink, " a user commented.

"Wishing you both good health and happiness always in life," another one wrote.

Earlier, the 97-year-old actor shared a health update on Twitter, adding that his wife was ensuring he did not contract any infection.

"I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak," Kumar tweeted. "Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection."

I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 16, 2020

The two got married in 1966 when Dilip Kumar was 44 and Saira Banu was 22. The couple has been in isolation since March.