Dilip Kumar Shares Iconic Scene from Paigham, Netizens in Awe of His Brilliance Onscreen

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar recently shared a video of a scene from his film Paigham on Twitter. He asked his fans to retweet if they liked the scene from the 1959 film. In the scene, the actor, in the role of Ratan, is seen appealing with the rich owner (actor Motilal) of a mill to give the workers a fair compensation for their efforts. After the clip was shared, fans of the legendary actor flooded the comment section with their appreciation for brilliance of Dilip Kumar.

“Both you as well as Motilal Ji were brilliant in this scene. ‘Paigham’ is an all time favourite of your’s truly. Your Paigham too is crystal clear with this tweet," read one comment. Another follower said, “The more I watch Dilip Sahab, the bigger fan of his performance I become. What a beautifully executed scene…no background music to intensify the emotions & only with fluctuations in his voice he is able take the scene to such pinnacle."

The more I watch Dilip Sahab, the bigger fan of his performance I become. What a beautifully executed scene…no background music to intensify the emotions & only with fluctuations in his voice he is able take the scene to such pinnacle.— rashika chaddha (@ChaddhaRashika) June 16, 2021

My dad was a huge fan of you Sir.Now as I grew up, I completely understand why he loved your performances so much.You are an absolute legend of Indian Cinema, God bless you 🙏❤— Sandeep R (@SandeepRush) June 16, 2021

The 98-year-old actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Khar Hinduja hospital earlier this month due to breathlessness. He was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, and his health improved after a pleural aspiration procedure was performed on him.

